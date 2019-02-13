Maryville girls basketball is seeking to finish the regular season with its last game on the road versus Savannah tonight.
The Spoofhounds have had success in the season under coach Quentin Albrecht, putting them at 13-7 entering the week. This has given the team a confidence boost with postseason play beginning Feb. 19.
Albrecht has been working hard with the girls in practice, which creates success when it comes to game time. Not only is Albrecht helping them reach the success that they bring to the court, but the success comes from other coaches, players and even the energy from the fans.
Albrecht spoke highly of his assistant coaches as well as his players that are making big plays on the court.
“Our players have been in the system now for a few seasons and know what we expect,” Albrecht said. “I am fortunate to have very knowledgeable and hard-working assistant coaches. Our players trust both the coaching staff and their teammates.”
Last season, the Spoofhounds finished with a 9-12 record, despite losing a tough battle in the district semifinal against Hamilton. Since last year, there were changes made to make it a more successful season this year.
With any team, there is always a leader. For the Spoofhounds, this is sophomore guard Serena Sundell, who is the team’s leading scorer for this season. Albrecht said that he has seen a big change from last season to this season among his players.
“Many players have upped their game since last season, so the quality of our play has improved,” Albrecht said. “We have a go-to player in Sundell, who breathes confidence into her teammates. She is a confident yet unselfish player who leads by example.”
With the high performance during the regular season, it also contributes to success in the postseason, as Maryville is seeded No. 2 in its district. Pairings have been released, as the Spoofhounds look to take on No. 7-seeded Central Academy of Excellence at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at St. Pius X High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
Although Maryville is seeded high, Albrecht reminds his girls that it’s all about playing the game and the seeding means very little during the postseason.
“We were happy with our seeding, yet we have emphasized to our team that the number before our name does not guarantee anything,” Albrecht said. “We are a good team, but not a team that will dominate any opponent, so we must show up to play every night.”
The Spoofhounds are seeking a postseason run and to get past the stage that they were eliminated last season, the district semifinal.
“We are 6-2 since the start of 2019, so we are hoping we can carry that success and momentum into the postseason,” Albrecht said. “We expect to win our district, not just compete.”
