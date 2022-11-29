Riding on a bus can give people time to think, play on their phone or even work on homework during a trip. The same goes for players when traveling to and from away games.
The No. 1 team in Division II and three-time defending champions, Northwest men’s basketball, will have a couple chances to experience the benefits of a bus ride as the team prepares for the start of the conference schedule. Sophomore guard Mitch Mascari said he’s ready.
“It’s always exciting playing rivals,” Mascari. “We’re all excited.”
For Mascari, when the Bearcats go Dec. 1 to Joplin, Missouri, it will be his first time playing at Missouri Southern. He said he’s going to enjoy both trips, as it’s an opportunity for multiple things.
“Some people like to sleep on the bus, some people do homework, so it really just depends on the type of player you are,” Mascari said. “I usually nap for a little bit then work on homework.”
Mascari will be able to continue his routine when the Bearcats travel Dec. 1 to Joplin, Missouri, to play Missouri Southern, then Dec. 3 to Pittsburg, Kansas, to match up with Pittsburg State.
The Bearcats (6-0) have been successful against the Lions (4-2) and Gorillas (3-3) in recent years. Northwest has defeated Southern nine straight times and has won over Pittsburg in 14 consecutive games.
However, both squads have a different look than previous games. The Lions are playing under first-year coach Sam McMahon. Southern’s previous coach, Jeff Boschee, moved almost 40 minutes north and across the Missouri-Kansas border to take over the reins of the Pittsburg program.
Northwest coach Ben McCollum said scouting is key in preparing to play a new face, but he also knows what to expect from a Boschee-coached team after he was the Lions’ coach for eight seasons.
“If they’re like Boschee’s old teams, they’re gonna compete, they’re gonna score and they’re gonna play fast,” McCollum said before changing his focus to Southern. “I think we’ll have a good scout on them and hopefully we can figure out what they’re doing defensively.”
When the team hops on the bus for its journeys, Northwest will be looking to build off its hot start. After six games, the Bearcats are a perfect 6-0. Three of their contests have been against teams with winning records.
Over the Thanksgiving week, the ’Cats won 92-47 over Truman State in the home-opener Nov. 20 and triumphed in 82-58 fashion over Morningside Nov. 26. Northwest has not lost since Feb. 21 and have won 17 consecutive games — the longest active streak among Division I and II.
“It probably all goes back to we have to be at an elite level energy-wise and toughness-wise every day in practice so it carries over to games to create that habit of being ready consistently,” McCollum said.
Perhaps the biggest reason thus far for Northwest’s success has been the team’s efficiency shooting the ball. The Bearcats are No. 1 in Division in field goal percentage, making 57.3% of all of their shots. Even from 3-point range, they are 44.4% from deep which is good enough to be the No. 3 team in Division II for 3-point shooting percentage.
Part of the efficiency has come from Mascari’s success. Mascari is No. 9 in 3-point percentage, making 53.1% of his shots from beyond the arc. In the first game of the season in a 78-62 win over No. 5 West Texas A&M Nov. 5, he scored a career-high 18 points. Just three weeks later, he surpassed that mark with a new career-high of 25 points against the Mustangs.
“I think having experience and having that confidence like, ‘OK, I can really impact this game,’ always helps you out when you walk on the floor,” Mascari said.
McCollum said it’s going to be exciting to get the conference schedule underway and to match up with the Bearcats’ rivals. They have won 11 straight conference-opener games.
“I think our kids get really excited for conference play,” McCollum said. “There needs to be a heightened level of awareness, and there’ll be a lot more energy in the game. … Any of our MIAA games are exciting, and we’re excited for the opportunity.”
