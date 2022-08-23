Another week of preseason practices and training have come and gone for No. 2 Northwest football, meaning the Bearcats are just a week away before the first game of the season.
Before that day, Sept. 1, the coaches and players alike are not letting the beginning of the season distract them.
Sixth-year coach Rich Wright said that focus has helped the team prepare itself over the summer and get the players ready for the new season.
“We’re growing everyday,” Wright said. “You know, we’re better than we were a week ago.”
One of the players who feels like he is getting better everyday is senior defensive lineman Zach Howard.
Howard said it has taken a lot of work with still a lot of work left to do, but he’s near the game-ready feel.
“You kinda hit that grind part where your body hurts, and then your body actually is used to hitting and running around,” Howard said. “I’m kind of on the other end of it, and I’m feeling really good with where I’m at.”
The early stages of the season allows coaches to see how the players are adapting to practicing again and how new players are getting accustomed to collegiate ball.
Wright said a lot of the focus has been on new players, and there is still a long way to go. It is still early in the season, and there are positives with every practice, but some of the players are learning quickly, while some aren’t, he said.
“I think a little bit of it depends on who you’re talking about,” Wright said. “With our 1’s yes, with our 2’s, no. We’re still making mistakes, particularly with our second group. Think there’s a little bit of a mental overload right now. So, it’s just more reps and more opportunities to get things fixed.”
While some of the new players might be having troubles getting used to the life of a collegiate athlete and the new schemes, Howard, now in his fifth year at Northwest, has plenty of experience with this life.
As an anchor of the defense, Howard is impressed with where the rest of the defense is heading into the first week of the regular season.
Howard and the rest of his teammates have managed to stay humble and understand the squad is young, he said. He said they know what their strengths and weaknesses are.
“I think everyone has self-reflected really well and understands to make those strides every day,” Howard said. “They’re trying to get better, they’re trying to take it one step at a time and just do the little things right. You know, there's days there’s not much progress, and there’s days it looks great.”
The 2021 first team all-MIAA selection said it’s all about making sure everybody gets the chance to get better and gain experience.
The Bearcats’ first game may not be for another seven days, but Northwest will hold its annual Green and White scrimmage at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 in Bearcat Stadium.
Northwest will be able to simulate a game feeling for its players and coaches by providing an experience similar to what would be present on game. This includes fans in the stands, media present and even specific spots on the sidelines for the players to stand.
“We’ll warm up just like game day, we’ll go in and back out just like game day, and we’ll be on the sideline just like game day, and, sometimes, you just don’t think about the little things,” Howard said.
“I want to see how we execute in a live situation,” Wright said. “I want to see good execution and good understanding on both sides of the ball. I want to see what our athletes can do.”
