The Northwest football offense was looking for a spark after the first half against Missouri Southern ended with the Bearcats narrowly ahead 7-5 and having totaled a mere 106 offensive yards.
Coach Rich Wright said he was disappointed with the first 30 minutes of play from his squad. He said part of it had to do with the attitude.
“We played really tentatively,” Wright said. “We challenged them at halftime to come out and do what we do.”
Two minutes and nine seconds after the start of the second half, Northwest (8-2) got the spark it was looking for.
Sophomore running back Jadon Brady lined up behind junior quarterback Mike Hohensee. The Bearcat offense lined up at its own 48-yard line with a first-and-10 to go. Junior center Mitch Goff snapped the ball into Hohensee’s hands, who then pitched it into the grasp of Brady.
The sophomore bounced toward the easternmost side of Mel Tjeerdsma Field. To his left was the rest of his teammates blocking for him, to his right was the Southern (4-6) sideline filled with players decked out in yellow and white and in front of him was nothing but green grass and north end zone.
He sprinted 52 yards down the sideline and into the end zone for the Bearcats’ second touchdown of the game — and his first since Sept. 10. He ran along the back of the end zone waving his arms in celebration of the longest rush of his collegiate career.
“It felt great to just get that spark going not only offensively but defensively as well,” Brady said.
Brady’s score started a 20-0 scoring run in the second half, which ultimately gave Northwest the 27-5 win over the Lions. The triumph marked the 27th straight win against Southern, but the Week 10 game meant more than just defeating the Lions for the ’Cats.
The game was the last home game of the regular season. With the Bearcats coming in at No. 10 in the latest Super Region Three rankings Nov. 1 — and only the top seven teams get a playoff spot — it could be the final home game of the entire season. Before kickoff, 12 players were honored for football’s Senior Day. Wright said he is proud to have worked alongside and been with the players.
“All of our kids redshirt,” Wright said. “They’re already here for four and half years. To make that decision to play that final year, that’s another year. It’s a year out of their lives. It just speaks to their level of commitment to our program and the culture we have. … You’ll never call your friends again and say, ‘Let’s strap up the pads, let’s go to the park and beat the crap out of each other for 60 minutes. There’s a finality to it and that’s what makes it special.”
Although it was only a 2-point lead heading into the locker room, it was much different from the previous week when Northwest found itself down 17-10 at halftime to Nebraska-Kearney Nov. 5. The Bearcats won the game against the Lopers, too, 28-24, but Northwest went into intermission for the second straight week needing a boost in the second half.
For Brady and redshirt freshman safety Shane Fredrickson said part of the boost came off of the motivation from Wright. Fredrickson said the defense needs to create its own energy, but having support certainly helps.
“You got to play with energy and having coach Wright come out and help us with that is great,” Fredrickson said.
“You know, I’m good at that,” Wright said. “If there’s one thing I’m good at, I can try and make people elevate.”
With the game against the Lions finished, one game remains in the regular season. Northwest now approaches a game against Emporia State (8-2) Nov. 12 — the No. 9 team in Super Region Three.
Both teams are fighting for a spot in the NCAA Division II playoffs, and the final contest of the regular season could be a big factor on who’s in and who’s out. Fredrickson said it’s do-or-die against the Hornets.
“Everything’s on the line,” Fredrickson said. “We got nothing else. We got to beat them to move on and stay alive.”
