KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard turned and looked at each other with raised eyebrows and wide eyes.
The two junior guards didn’t quite know what else to do while sitting next to each other — and to the left of coach Ben McCollum — in the aftermath of Northwest men’s basketball’s 53-50 win over Fort Hays in the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament on Saturday evening.
While McCollum was preoccupied addressing a room full of reporters on the second floor of Municipal Auditorium, the Bearcats’ backcourt tandem sat in awe about the revelation that elicited their coach’s response.
“They didn’t score?” said McCollum, who was unbeknownst that his team didn’t allow a single point during the final 7 minutes and 59 seconds.
“That’s what we should be doing — not shutting people out — but we should be defending like that. We’ve gotta get more consistent as a group, and we’ve got very little time left to do that. We’ve got one game here, then you’ve probably got one game guaranteed in the NCAA Tournament. We just need to do that all the time right away.”
Hays redshirt freshman guard Kaleb Hammeke got a layup to go with eight minutes left to give the third-seeded Tigers a 50-42 lead with 7:59 left in the second half. That bucket capped off a 9-2 run, one that was sure to halt any momentum the second-seeded Bearcats had mustered up to that point, and one that was sure to propel Hays into the MIAA Tournament title game for just the second time ever.
Or so it seemed.
That’s when the ’Cats (27-5) anchored down, doing so when it mattered the most, to not allow Hays (23-6) to make any of its final 10 field-goal attempts.
“Man, that’s unreal,” said Bernard, who was named to the MIAA All-Defensive Team earlier in the week. “I didn’t think we could shut them out for those seven minutes, and it’s just a credit to — if we lock in, what we can do.”
Bernard, who finished with 9 points and six rebounds, is enthralled that he was proved wrong, though, because the Bearcats likely would’ve missed out on their seventh straight appearance in the conference’s championship if he was right.
They didn’t do anything impressive down the stretch — using those final eight minutes to go 2-for-9 from the field, including 0-for-4 from beyond the arc — but they did just enough to survive and advance. When it comes to college basketball in March, that’s what continuously matters.
The Bearcats’ final bucket of the game, the one that preceded a successful pair of free throws from redshirt freshman guard Byron Alexander with 2.4 seconds left, was delivered in a fashion fit for only them.
Hudgins, who was the focal point of the Tigers’ defensive scheme, struggled to get much to fall throughout the game. His previous struggles didn’t matter, as he sliced through the paint and used an acrobatic layup to give Northwest a 51-50 lead with 2 minutes and 10 seconds remaining.
The 2021-22 MIAA Player of the Year scored 6 of his game-high 13 points within those final eight minutes to help the ’Cats outscore Hays 11-0 from the Tigers’ final bucket to the game’s final whistle.
“Trevor Hudgins showed why he’s Trevor late in the game,” Hays coach Mark Johnson said. “He hit some big shots.”
But long before Hudgins’ late-game heroics, and long before Hays’ potential season-ending collapse, it seemed as if the roles were going to be reversed at the end of the night.
The winner, of course, was going to have the chance to compete for the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. The loser, which would’ve had six losses either way, was going to leave the fate of its postseason hopes in the hands of the selection committee.
Northwest knew that. Hays knew it, too, and the Tigers used the first 33 minutes of action to put the Bearcats up against the ropes.
After the ’Cats nabbed an early advantage, Hays used a 13-2 run to take a 16-7 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half. The Tigers made their mark using senior forward Jared Vitztum’s 8 points and six rebounds before the break en route to a game-high 12-point lead.
They rode Vitztum, a first-team all-MIAA selection who eventually finished with 12 points and eight boards, and a clip of 50% from the field to carry a 29-23 edge into halftime
The Bearcats, on the other hand, entered the intermission 8-for-22 (36.4%) and 3-for-14 (21.4%) from beyond the arc.
“I thought they punched us in the mouth to start,” McCollum said in the aftermath of the 8-point triumph.
“I feel like all our errors that we had were self-inflicted,” Hudgins said. “I felt like we were going too fast, sometimes, into the paint. We weren’t reading our reads. Honestly, we weren’t knocking down shots like we normally do, and that’s credit to them. They were playing good defense; they were being physical. Like Coach said, they punched us in the mouth to start the game.”
The ’Cats are used to taking every team’s best shot, they’ve said all season, and that’s why they were prepared for every haymaker that the Tigers threw their way.
That was all right with them, though, because it wasn’t a knockout blow.
A pair of makes at the charity stripe from sophomore forward Wes Dreamer cut Hays’ second-half lead to 41-40 with 11:22 left. That moment was indicative of what the game was before the final eight minutes, as the Tigers answered back with the run that was capped off by Hammeke’s bucket.
But those inconsistencies, McCollum said, aren’t going to cut it if the ’Cats want to avenge last year’s loss to Washburn in the MIAA Tournament championship. When the Bearcats and Ichabods meet for a third time this season at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, it’ll also provide Northwest an opportunity to exact revenge on a 60-59 loss to Washburn Feb. 19 in Bearcat Arena.
If the ’Cats are going to win their sixth tournament title in the last seven years, if they’re going to control their own postseason destiny, and if they’re going to leave downtown Kansas City unscathed, McCollum knows they have to be every bit of what they were for those final 7 minutes and 59 seconds.
“I thought the last seven or eight minutes was what we’ve been searching for almost the whole year. We’ve seen it in one- or two-minute spurts, but not for that stretch,” McCollum said. ”I was really pleased with that seven, eight-minute stretch. Now, it’s just gotta turn into a 40-minute stretch, where we can compete like that for 40 minutes, consistently.”
