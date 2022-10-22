Like one might expect during a Homecoming game, the cheers of the 5,271 fans inside Bearcat Stadium rose as Northwest football converted a fourth-and-five in an unorthodox manner.
The Bearcat offense set up for what appeared to be a routine punt from Northeastern State’s 46-yard line with 18 seconds remaining in the first half of Northwest’s 36-3 win over the RiverHawks Oct. 22. Northwest junior quarterback Mike Hohensee, who also fulfills the punting duties for the Bearcats throughout the season, backed up for what was expected to be his second punt of the afternoon.
Instead of using his leg to kick the ball to Northeastern, he used both of his legs to begin to run forward as if he was going to pick up the first down himself. However, Hohensee and the punt unit tricked the return unit of the RiverHawks again, as the junior jumped up and delivered the pass to senior defensive lineman Elijah Green. Green took the ball 30 yards, setting up the team with a first-and-10 at Northeastern’s 16 with a mere 12 seconds left in the first half.
“I mean, we saw the matchup with Elijah, and that’s a guy I would also take 1-on-1 every single time,” Hohensee said. “He made a great play, and it was a key moment to get that first down.”
Green’s first collegiate reception shifted the offense from settling for a punt to a 16-yard touchdown on the next play from Hohensee to junior wideout Kashan Griffin.
Griffin was able to make the leaping catch in the northeast corner of the north end zone to help make it 27-0 in favor of the Bearcats (6-2) at halftime. It was the third touchdown in two weeks’ time for Griffin — the reigning MIAA Offensive Player of the Week.
“It was just 1-on-1 with KG and his dude, and I’m gonna take that chance every time,” Hohensee said.
“I knew I had 1-on-1 coverage, my coach told me I had to win and I won,” Griffin said. “I love man (coverage). I felt very confident.”
For the game, Griffin recorded four receptions for 86 receiving yards and one touchdown. On special teams, he tacked on 114 punt return yards on three returns — an average of 38 yards per return.
With his performance, the Apple Valley, California, native was selected for the Don Black Award, which is given to the most valuable player at Homecoming. He is the seventh receiver in program history to be given the award.
“It’s very special,” Griffin said. “It’s just God’s plan. It’s just all work — my hard work — and I just love being around these guys, playing with my teammates and doing my 1/11 every day.”
Coach Rich Wright said he’s very impressed with what Griffin is able to do any time he touches the ball.
“(He’s) very dangerous,” Wright said. “I mean, he gets the ball in space, and he can go. He’s so smooth about what he’s doing. He doesn’t look like he’s playing as fast as he is, and trust me, if you’re on the field, he’s fast.”
The Bearcats got the 33-point win over their conference foe, although it was the lowest scoring output against Northeastern (1-7) since Northwest’s 7-0 win over the RiverHawks Sept. 22, 1939 — the first meeting ever between the two squads. Part of it had to do with being 2-for-4 in the red zone in the second half and scoring just 3 second-half points before a three-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Kevin Dominique with 1:01 left in the game.
Wright said, as good as the first half was, the offense needed to make better decisions in the second half to be able to capitalize on the team’s drives.
“There were three or four different instances that I can recollect where we probably should have scored,” Wright said. “There were a couple errant passes and a couple bad decisions where, conceptually, the routes were there. We just didn’t hit them.”
Even with the scoring struggles in the second half, Northwest totaled 485 total offensive yards and picked up 36 first downs.
On the other side of the ball, the Bearcat defense held the RiverHawks to 23 total offensive yards. Northeastern managed to pick up a mere three first downs and were held to negative 16 rushing yards.
For the RiverHawks’ passing attack, they used two quarterbacks, like Northwest has done multiple times throughout the season. Northeastern sophomore quarterback Grant Elerick and sophomore quarterback Ben Ward both received playing time against the Bearcats. However, they both combined for 11-for-28 on passing attempts for 39 yards and an interception thrown by Ward.
Northwest junior linebacker Isaac Vollstedt was on the other side of the interception, after senior linebacker Sam Phillips tipped the ball into the diving arms of Vollstedt.
“I was just a lucky beneficiary, Sam Phillips made a great play,” Vollstedt said.
He said it was also kind of a challenge having to go against two separate quarterbacks throughout the course of the contest.
“Obviously all quarterbacks have a different skill set, so it’s just kind of figuring out what they’re good at and how they’re gonna attack us with different quarterbacks,” Vollstedt said.
Northwest is now 12-0 all-time against Northeastern, as the victory marks the seventh straight Homecoming win and gives the Bearcats a record of 6-2 heading into the final three weeks of the regular season. For next week’s game, Northwest will travel Oct. 29 to Kearney, Nebraska, to take on Nebraska-Kearney (6-2).
For Griffin, he’s going to embrace his success against the RiverHawks and his first experience of Northwest’s Homecoming.
“It was pretty different,” Griffin said. “It was a lot of fans and a lot of people I met after the game, and it’s just different. I’m a (California) boy, so coming out here to the Midwest, it’s kinda different … But, no, I love it out here. I love playing with these guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.