Maryville track and field had a busy weekend with the boys team finishing fourth in the Winnetonka meet April 13 in Kansas City, Missouri, and having three athletes participating in the 100th annual Kansas University Relays April 14 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Leading the charge for the boys were juniors Wyatt Garner and Connor Blackford with Garner placing second in the long jump with a measured 20 '10.75 " and Blackford placing in the 1600-meter run with a timed 4:34.80. Garner said his performance from Winnetonka was great.
“I thought I gave my best effort out there,” Garner said. “It was really competitive so that pushed me to be better through the entire meet.”
Garner and Blackford were not the only athletes to find success on the boys’ side, though. Sophomore Carson Sterling secured second in the discus throw and sophomore Dylan Meyer placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.30. Sophomore Bradley Deering earned third place in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:03.16. In the boys 4x400-meter relay, the team took fourth with a time of 3:38.82.
On the girls’ side, junior Ava Dumke took first in the javelin throw with a distance of 135 ‘10.25.” Freshman Brylee Acklin claimed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.84 seconds. The girls 4x400-meter relay team took third with a finish of 4:26.4. Junior Ella Schulte posted a mark of 17.89 to earn fifth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Coach Rodney Bade said the Winnetonka meet was a success, but it was a highly aggressive meet with a lot of high-quality competition.
“Winnetonka is a huge event,” Bade said. “We came out there and had a fun time, and we showed how we can stack up against 15 other schools.”
That was not all for the Spoofhounds from the busy weekend. Seniors Keaton Stone and Jesus Flores-Hernandez and Schulte qualified for the Kansas Relays over the weekend.
Stone participated in the boys triple jump, Flores-Hernandez participated in the boys high jump and the 400-meter dash, and Schulte participated in the girls 100-meter hurdles.
Bade said it was a great atmosphere for the three to be in and showcase their abilities in a large meet.
“It is up on everybody’s radar,” Bade said. “We were able to pull stats from them last year and use that as an entry mark. We are very happy that those three made the cut to go and compete in an environment that is very high quality and at a massive university.”
Next for the Spoofhounds will be the Mineral Water Invitational April 21 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Bade said the preparation for the next big meet is all about working on the little things.
“In terms of this week, there are a few athletes that need to be out there and racing a lot, and we just need to figure out what people need to do to top personal records and also score a lot of points for the team at the remaining meets we have,” Bade said.
With athletes in every tier of any outdoor sport, weather can be a factor in their performance. Going into the warmer months, heat can affect them many ways from dehydration, increased body temperature and hyperthermia.
When humidity levels rise, the human body can’t keep up the ability to gain energy after losing energy over a period of time, according to Intermountain Healthcare. Bade and Garner said temperature can affect the athletes on the track team in a number of ways.
“There are athletes that can handle it better than others,” Bade said. “In terms of track, athletes who are running the mile run and longer sprints can struggle with a loss of stamina and muscle endurance, and, if it were in the cold, it could cause jumpers to be prone to muscle strains and frostbite.”
“Whether it gets cold and windy or just plain hot, it can be a difference maker,” Garner said. “Our last meet got a little cold and quite windy, and that played a huge difference in how they went or if it was in better temperatures. But, there is always a way of handling the different temperatures from meet to meet.”
