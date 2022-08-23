Northwest volleyball’s 2022 season hasn't started yet, but that hasn’t stopped the Bearcats from earning multiple accolades prior the start of the new season.
Following the team’s best season in program history, Northwest is ranked No. 2 in the Volleyblog preseason rankings, No. 12 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Division II Top 25 and No. 1 in the MIAA in the MIAA preseason coaches poll.
Coach Amy Woerth said it’s great to be recognized early, especially from opposing teams, but there’s still plenty of work to do.
“It’s not the end of the season by any means, so we got a lot, a lot of season in front of us to be able to prove that so I think it’s fun to have that in front of us to have our sights set on that because that’s where they are set,” Woerth said. “But really it’s a poll so it doesn’t mean much, yet.”
The No. 12 Bearcats will get their first chance to prove if they deserve their preseason rankings Aug. 26-27 when they take the roughly 700-mile trip to Canyon, Texas, for the Britkare Lady Buff Classic, where the team will be challenged to face four teams it's never faced before.
Woerth said the main focus for her and her players is on themselves and not on what the other teams are doing.
“You know, we’ll learn as we go when we play these teams,” Woerth said. “We’ll be able to scout them from the standpoint of watching them play before we play them. We are going to focus on us and what we’re doing.”
“We play really good teams in the MIAA, so we have that to fuel us, and we’re a very competitive team, we have a very deep roster so we can push each other,” sophomore middle hitter Abby Brunssen said.
The first team the Bearcats will play is Saint Mary’s — a team that went 14-11 last season but played a lot of tough teams close. One of those close games for the Rattlers a year ago was No. 14 West Texas A&M — the final team on the schedule for Northwest this weekend.
Next, the ‘Cats will play Adams State. The Grizzlies had a less favorable season with a record of 11-16 but had a notable win Sep. 7 against then-No. 2 in the nation, Angelo State.
The third squad on the slate for Northwest is UC Colorado Springs. It was a tough season for Mountain Lions for the 2021 campaign, as the team finished 8-17. Their record was partly due to playing five ranked teams throughout the course of the 2021 season.
Lastly, the Bearcats will face No. 14 West Texas A&M. A season ago, the Buffalos won the Lonestar Conference and made it to the Division II Elite Eight.
“West Texas will be one of our tougher opponents from the standpoint of what they did last year and how they finished in the season,” Woerth said.
“West Texas is supposed to be really good, so it’s going to be exciting,” Brunssen said.
This is the first tournament the Bearcats are in this year, and coaches and players are excited to once again play someone besides themselves.
“I think all of us have just a little bit of nerves. We have a lot of pressure on us like it was just announced today that we’re ranked No. 1 in the MIAA.” Brunssen said. “I think we feel that pressure, but I think we’re just really excited to get back on the court with each other again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.