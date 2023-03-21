Northwest baseball had a series of highs-and-lows against Emporia State March 19-20 at Bearcat Baseball Field. Despite earning a 10-9, walk-off win March 19, the Hornets outscored the Bearcats 30-23, en route to wins in the first and last games of the weekend.
The Bearcats will attempt to fix their mistakes going into their three-game series against Northeastern State March 24-26 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. That could be especially challenging for the ’Cats, since Northwest is 3-15 away from home this season. Coach Darin Loe said road games are challenging for every team.
“It’s awfully nice to play at home — everybody is good at home,” Loe said. “We feel like when we’re at home, we have those last at-bats and always have an opportunity to be successful. We just need to be a little sharper on the road. The good thing is we’ve been on the road a lot so we’re used to it by now.”
The last series the Bearcats (5-19, 3-10 MIAA) played in Tahlequah Feb. 26-28, 2021, resulted in a 2-1 series win for the RiverHawks (10-14, 4-9 MIAA). The last installment of the series was played in Maryville March 26-28, 2022, and the ’Cats won the three-game stint 2-1.
Senior pitcher Max Spitzmiller pitched in the first game of the doubleheader against Emporia State March 19. Spitzmiller threw for six innings had 11 strikeouts, and he allowed one run and two walks.
“I’m going to be honest, I think more than half the team is going to be new to going down to Tahlequah,” Spitzmiller said. “I think we’re just going to work hard in practice and just try to be ready to play our best baseball. We have to put all three facets of baseball together — hitting, pitching and defense — but, after that, you gotta let the baseball play out.”
The RiverHawks were swept by Pittsburg State March 17-19, bringing their losing streak to five games. In the last five games, the ’Cats are 1-4 and were outscored 44-35.
After nine turnovers combined through the three contests with the Hornets, Spitzmiller and Loe said if the team is to earn its first series win of the season over Northeastern, the Bearcats need to play mistake-free baseball.
“We’re headed down to their place, and it’s always tough to go on the road in the MIAA, but you need to be ready to play,” Spitzmiller said. “If we can take a series on the road in the MIAA, it’s a great thing, especially after we lost a home series this weekend.”
“In our win against Emporia State, we hit the ball, had quite a few hits, quite a few hard-hit balls, but we did have a few errors in the field, and our bullpen had a few too many walks,” Loe said. “We need to clean up some of those things, and I think we’ll be all right.”
After the three-game road trip, Northwest will come back home to face Washburn March 28. The Ichabods stunned the Bearcats 9-8 in walk-off fashion March 14 in Topeka, Kansas.
Since then, the Ichabods lost their series 1-2 against No. 11 Missouri Southern March 17-19 in Topeka, Kansas. Spitzmiller said the key to defeating the Ichabods is remaining focused.
“Obviously, you want to win every time you go out on the field, but I think our biggest thing is we just need to compete,” Spitzmiller said. “I think sometimes we start worrying about turf and worrying about too many other things when we just need to go out there and only focus on competing every pitch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.