On a crisp, 50-degree spring evening, Maryville boys tennis cruised to a 9-0 win over Cameron in front of a home crowd March 28 in Maryville at the Frank Grube Courts. Since the Benton Tournament on April 24, 2013, Maryville has beat Cameron 13 straight times.
The Spoofhounds have their first win of the year, and it partly came from the support of their home crowd on Senior Day. The seniors that were recognized were Colby Bowles, Elijah Hawkins and Nathan Yocum.
Leading the way was junior Kason Teale and junior Jaxson Staples, the No. 1 doubles team for the Spoofhounds, who beat the Dragons 8-1. Throughout the match, Teale and Staples were able to close out back-and-forth battles at the net.
Early on, the duo came up with a 3-0 lead, capitalizing on key mistakes by the Dragons.They never looked back, keeping the pressure on with serves and volleys. Staples said it was a balanced effort in practice after the season-opening loss to Savannah March 21.
“At practice, we do a lot of hitting in general, and, during the match, we really just work on communication while playing, and it makes it more of a trial-and-error system for us,” Staples said.
Other Spoofhounds on the roster, sophomore Kristian Mendez, sophomore George Groumoutis, junior Landon Baker and freshman Will Sheil also had wins in singles and doubles against the Dragons.
For coach Nicole McGinness, it was a great atmosphere for the team to be in for the home-opener and come out with a win.
“It feels great,” McGinness said “I am glad for us to use the courts at Northwest, and it was very special for today to be Senior Day, and it just made the day a lot more special.”
After the Spoofhounds bounced back from their season-opening loss to Savannah — just their sixth loss since the start of the 2021 season — Teale said he wants to see the team continue to improve.
“We are hoping for wins, but also getting better every single day,” Teale said. “From last year, we have gotten better, but we have to keep going in order to make it to the state competition this year.”
For both Teale and Staples, they said they have a very close bond because they have been doubles partners for two years and that they are involved with other sports as well.
They said they believe that they have an edge over most of the other doubles teams because of how in sync they are in practice and during match play.
“We played soccer together and we have played tennis together for two years now, so I think that we have great chemistry as not just teammates, but friends,” Teale said.
The Spoofhounds are No. 4 in the Class 16 District 1 rankings so far this year, and Maryville will look to build momentum as the team hits the road against Lafayette-St. Joseph March 30 and Bishop LeBlond April 4. Both of the matches will be in St. Joseph.
