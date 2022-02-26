Just as he had multiple times before, Northwest women’s basketball coach Austin Meyer paced a couple feet in front of his bench while looking onward at the court.
Fort Hays State rebounded the ball with 19 seconds left in the game, which meant just one thing for the fourth-year coach — he had just watched Hays cap off a 15-3 run in the last 6:31 of gametime, giving the Tigers the 69-47 win over the Bearcats.
“I mean, we just struggled to score late,” Meyer said. “We didn’t adjust, and we got outplayed.”
The Bearcats (17-11, 12-10 MIAA) scored a mere 6 points through the final period, but things were not always so grim for the home team inside Bearcat Arena.
The ’Cats were down 33-26 to Hays (25-3, 19-3) at the end of the first half. For the majority of the first 20 minutes of play, Northwest was able to keep pace with the eventual regular-season champions and was even able to bring the score to within 1 three times throughout the second quarter.
So, going into halftime, Meyer and company had just one goal against the No. 6 team in the country.
“We talked about maintaining that energy,” Meyer said.
The third quarter came, and that energy Meyer wanted to see continued.
Despite shooting 4-for-12 (33.3%) for the quarter, the Bearcats outscored the Tigers 15-13, but the Tigers held onto a 46-41 lead. Before the end of the quarter, though, Northwest captured momentum after freshman guard Molly Hartnett completed an and-one to bring it to a 5-point margin.
That’s when Hays turned up the heat.
“They really stepped up on defense in the fourth,” Meyer said of the Tigers. “They’re really good, and they know what it takes down the stretch.”
In a game that was stuck in a back-and-forth motion, it was seemingly flipped instantly.
Hays opened up the final quarter with a 17-3 run that lasted until 3:01 was left in the game after a made 3-point attempt by Northwest freshman guard Peyton Kelderman. Kelderman’s triple ended the run, but the Bearcats were already down 63-47, and those were ultimately the final points from Northwest for the rest of the contest.
For the entire fourth quarter, Northwest shot 2-for-13 (15.4%) from the field.
“Going into the tournament next week, we have to make sure we don’t get lost in these late-game situations,” Meyer said.
Even with the loss, a few of the players had a little bit of something else on their minds. With the 2021-22 regular season coming to a close against Hays, Northwest played its final game in Bearcat Arena for the season.
That, of course, meant it was the last home game for seniors Mallory McConkey, Caitlyn Jordon and Kylie Coleman. Before the tipoff to signal the start of the game, the three were honored during Senior Day.
“It’s bittersweet,” McConkey said in the aftermath of the 22-point loss, with tears forming in her eyes. “I’ve had five great years here. I’m so happy to have spent it with my teammates, staff and everybody around me, but it makes it so much harder to say goodbye.”
“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Jordon said.
The trio has played in a combined 240 games while at Northwest.
With their final regular-season game wrapped up, and the last one of their careers possibly soon to come in the MIAA Tournament, McConkey and Jordon said they hope they were able to be leaders to the rest of the team.
“I hope they learned through my quiet leadership to always lead by example,” McConkey said.
“I hope I taught them what it means to be a good teammate and to keep working,” Jordon said. “We have five redshirt freshmen, and I was there and know how hard it is. I hope they continue to work hard and build themselves up.”
At the same time Northwest suffered the loss to Hays, Central Oklahoma (16-12, 12-10 MIAA) ended its regular season with a 71-68 loss to Missouri Southern (22-5, 19-3 MIAA). With the Central loss, Northwest has secured the No. 6 seed in the MIAA Tournament and a first-round bye.
The Bearcats’ first, and possibly only, game in the MIAA Tournament will be against third-seeded Nebraska-Kearney (22-6, 17-5 MIAA). The two squads met twice during the course of the regular season, with the Lopers winning both.
Despite the blowout loss to Hays and recent history against Kearney, Meyer remains confident in his players.
“We’ve talked a lot about how we feel we can beat anybody,” Meyer said. “I hope they believe it. I hope we come ready to defend against one of the best teams in the league, and we have to make sure we improve on our mistakes before next week so we can get the win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.