Maryville cross country took two girls to the Missouri Class 3 State Tournament, with both placing in the top 100 out of 161 runners. The boys brought the full team and took 10th place out of 16 teams — scoring 235 points.
The 10th place finish is the fourth best in school history for the Spoofhounds. Coach Rodney Bade said he made sure his athletes trained hard and is coming back for a medal next season.
“As we came into the season, we had lost some key runners. There were two of our top runners that were juniors that decided not to run this year, making our younger guys have to step up and be ready to guide and lead the team to greatness,” Bade said.
The Spoofhounds have come a long way through their season, with some minor injuries and having a younger team.
“For next season, we want to work with our athletes to see what they are ready for next season and if they are willing to buy into being a full time runner. We had a great season overall, but there was lack of buying in that started to catch up with us in the end,” Bade said
Sophomore Dylan Masters is at the No. 7 spot for fastest runner in Maryville history. Sophomore Bradley Deering also made it to the No. 10 spot throughout the season.
Individually at the state meet, Masters placed 27th, running a 17-minute 13.20 second 5K. Deering took 36th place, earning a time of 17.23.80. Junior Connor Blackford trailed right behind the two, with a finish time of 17.24.40.
“As our season went on, we had to start looking at the little things in our races rather than thinking about the race as a whole. The placement of our body while we ran and making sure that each and every mile was a consistent time and not letting our bodies relax throughout the race was crucial to our placement,” Masters said.
On the girls side, freshmen Ellie Parsons ran a 22.14.60 5K, and less than 20 seconds behind her was sophomore Katherine Pohren ran a 22.28.60 5K.
“As our athletes get into their spring sports like track and field, I want to be able to see what they are doing in their offseason and be able to build on for next season. A lot of our runners are in the long-distance events in track, so I can get a good feel on how ready they will be for next year,” Bade said. “Coming out ready to work and hungry for the Spoofhounds will take our season to the next level and will allow us to continue to build on our success this season.”
