Maryville girls soccer came off its first overtime match of the regular season to face St. Pius X — first in the Class 2 District 8 standings — April 25.
Before the match against Pius, the Spoofhounds defeated Pleasant Hill 2-1 April 20 for their first overtime win since a 6-5 triumph over Savannah May 2, 2022. Midfielders senior Kennedy Kurz and sophomore Makayla Yaple scored Maryville's goals against the Chicks.
In the match against Pius, the Spoofhounds fell 4-0 against the Warriors. Senior goalkeeper Abby Swink had seven saves in the first half of the match and said she thinks the team needs to be more physical.
“Something that really stuck out to me is that (the Warriors) had a lot of speed up front, and they are more physical,” Swink said. “After this match, it sets into our brains that we have to be more physical. I am excited for the challenge to be more physical and attack more balls.”
The Spoofhounds (8-4) have been dealing with injuries throughout the past couple games, including sophomore forward Addison Weldon, who has been sidelined for the rest of the season with an unspecified knee injury. Assistant coach Courtney Kennedy said she likes her team's will to fight through the challenges and keep going as the Spoofhounds prepare to enter the final month of the regular season.
“There is not enough time for our players to rest throughout the season, so it seems like it's injury after injury, but they are so strong and are willing to still play out on the field,” Kennedy said.
The Spoofhounds’ next contest is a rematch against Harrisonville (8-6) April 27. The first match this season between both squads ended with a 5-2 win for the Wildcats in their last match of the Smithville Round Robin Tournament April 6. The Spoofhounds are 2-5 against the Wildcats since April 2016. Maryville won 4-0 April 22, 2018, in Maryville and triumphed 3-2 in the team’s final game of the North Kansas City Tournament April 20, 2019.
“We have seen our players thrive in different positions throughout the season,” Kennedy said. “We need to go out and redeem ourselves after playing them in the Round Robin Tournament.”
In the Class 2 standings, the Spoofhounds sit at No. 7. With the loss to Pius (13-3), Maryville is two games behind the first-place Warriors. The Spoofhouds have six regular season games remaining and will be on the road for all but one.
After the match against Harrisonville, the Spoofhounds will compete in the Glenwood Shootout April 29 for games against Underwood and Glenwood. As the season nears its end, Swink said the key is having a good mindset.
“This late in the season I just try to focus on the positives,” Swink said. “If you let any of the negatives affect you, then you won’t be able to move forward at all. Especially late in the season, the main goal is to move forward onto the next match.”
