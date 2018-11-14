Northwest cross country continues to prepare for the NCAA Central Regional Meet Nov. 17, seeking a strong finish to the first year under coach Nick Gibson.
The entire season Gibson has instilled a mindset of proving the rankings and doubters wrong about the team, and the regional meet will give them another opportunity to do just that. The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released the regional rankings ahead of the meet and neither side for Northwest is ranked in the top 10.
In order to qualify for the national meet, the Bearcats would need to finish in the top three as a team. Individually, the top five runners will qualify no matter what the team finishes are, and Gibson has a realistic vision of how regionals might go.
“The goal is to just go in there (the meet) and just run as fast as we can,” Gibson said. “I think we can get a top 10 finish on the men’s and women’s side if we put it all together and have a good day. We have a very good shot at an individual qualifier with (junior) Karim Achengli, who is one of the top runners in the country.”
While Achengli is predicted to advance to the NCAA Championships, Gibson acknowledged that anything can happen at the regional.
“You never know what can happen on the day,” Gibson said. “I’ve seen a number of teams that have gone in and not been ranked at all and have shown up and beaten ranked teams or made it to the national meet.”
For Northwest, the regional meet and this season have been one long learning process, with a majority of the team being underclassmen. The upside to the youthful team is the growth and familiarity with Gibson’s training will progress with each season.
One runner that will have plenty of time to grow is freshman Caroline Ross. Ross is in her first season running for Northwest and has consistently placed in the top three runners for the Bearcats all season long.
The experience she has gained throughout the season has already impacted her training and the way she approaches each practice.
“Throughout the season, the coaches have challenged me to have a more positive outlook during the hard workouts or races when things don’t go as well as I hoped,” Ross said.
Ross finished the MIAA Championship meet just seven seconds from her season best in the 6,000-meter, with a time of 24:08.05. This was only the second 6,000-meter race of Ross’s collegiate career and gave her a good gauge for the regional meet.
With one meet for sure left in the season, Gibson’s something to prove mindset has been adopted by the entire team.
“The mindset of having something to prove has motivated the team as a whole,” Gibson said. “We came in as the underdogs, but we’ve turned a few heads throughout the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.