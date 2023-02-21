Athletes are often described by their performances in the biggest moments. For Northwest track and field, one of those big moments is the MIAA Indoor Championships Feb. 24-26.
After competing in eight meets throughout the indoor season, Northwest’s athletes will have one chance to prove themselves as the best in the conference for the 2022-23 season. Coach Brandon Masters said the offseason, preseason and all of the meets have been in preparation for the championships.
“We talk about a lot, the MIAA is what we do track for,” Masters said. “Everything else is just practice with other people there. We don’t have a win-loss record, we don’t play other teams, this is the only meet that matters. … When we talk about it in team meetings, everybody understands a personal best is great, but if we don’t perform at the championships, we messed up.”
All of the men’s and women’s teams in the MIAA will head to Pittsburg, Kansas, for the weekend of events, with most of the track events’ preliminaries happening Feb. 25, and the final races Feb. 26.
Masters said he expects great things from his women’s team, who are No. 10 in the most recent top-25 poll by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Out of 17 events across Division II, the Bearcats are in the top-five finishes five times, including three in relays.
“We’re really good,” Masters said. “I think we should be one of the favorites. The other one would be Pittsburg State's women. They're very good. After that, it does drop off a little bit. ... I'm always a ‘go for it’ mentality type of guy. I want to win. I certainly want to beat Pitt. I certainly want to beat Pitt at their place, but they're really good. It really will come down to who is best on the day.”
Pittsburg State is No. 5 in the USTFCCCA’s poll, and Lincoln comes in at No. 15 as the last ranked MIAA team.
On the men’s side, the Bearcats’ aren’t ranked nationally, but they are slated as the No. 6 team in the conference. One of the athletes competing is sophomore Prince Griffin.
At the Friday Night Lights - Last Chance Meet Feb. 17, Griffin joined senior Federico Crisci, senior R.J. Williams and freshman Truman Hare in the 4x400-meter relay. The quartet won the event with a Division II provisional qualifying time of three minutes, 11 seconds and 30 milliseconds. The time is also the third-best finish in Division II.
“I think it was very special because a lot of our top people on the team have been injured a majority of the season,” Griffin said. “We knew once we put everybody on the track, we would run very fast. I didn’t think we’d run that fast, but I figured we’d run fast enough to make it to nationals.”
While Masters did not get specific about the injuries Griffin mentioned, he said one of the athletes was sidelined for a bit due to a minor injury.
Masters said he was finally excited to see all of them on the track together. He said he knew the talent each one had, and he slowly became impatient waiting to see them together.
“I knew we had to do it at Friday Night Lights because we could have been in slow heat this weekend, and it's hard to get it done in a slow heat,” Masters said, following it up with a laugh. “I say that, but these guys ran by themselves and got it done, so maybe shouldn't have been too worried about it. It was just exciting to see the guys kind of come together and that was fun.”
