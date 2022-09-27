During the past weekend of home games, Northwest soccer fell short to Fort Hays State Sept. 23 and picked up a win over Nebraska-Kearney Sept. 25.
On a chilly Friday afternoon at Bearcat Pitch, it was a defensive battle between the Bearcats and the Tigers. Both teams combined for 16 shots, nine for the Bearcats and seven for the Tigers.
The Tigers scored the only goal of the game five minutes into the second half on a corner kick by junior defender Sullivan Kelly.
The Bearcats would have three more opportunities to score but couldn’t get one past junior goalkeeper Isabel Robben and dropped their third game of the season 1-0.
On a windy Sunday, the Bearcats had a chance to regain some confidence against the Lopers. The Bearcats picked up the first goal of the game in the 55th minute by sophomore forward Adell Gore. Ten minutes later, junior forward Kaitlyn Case scored to put the Bearcats up 2-0.
Toward the end of the game, junior forward Teagan Blackburn scored her 16th goal of her career.
“It feels good. I would like to thank all my teammates for giving me the opportunity,” Blackburn said. “I know Kaylie Rock is right up there with me, and I am glad that the both of us can make an impact as forwards on our team.”
After the goal by Blackburn, freshman defender Zoie Dible scored her first collegiate goal from outside the penalty box into the upper left corner of the net to help the Bearcats to a 4-0 win.
“It was a lucky ricochet off my teammate's foot,” Dible said. “I was surprised that it went in. I didn’t know how to react because as a defender we don’t score much. I hope that there are many more to come.”
The Bearcats finished with a season-high 23 shots for the day and held the Lopers to only two shots.
“I felt like it was good confidence for the team before heading on the road,” coach Marc Gordon said.
The Bearcats now sit at 5-3-2 and are eighth in the MIAA standings.
Up next for the Bearcats is a two-week road trip starting Sept. 30 in Emporia, Kansas, against Emporia State and then a trip Oct. 2 to Topeka, Kansas, to take on Washburn.
“I just want us to continue to be who we are and finish the opportunities that we create to score,” Gordon said.
The Hornets sit one spot above the Bearcats in the MIAA standings at 2-4-4. Washburn sits at 7-1-2 and is third in the MIAA.
In the conference, Emporia is third in goals with 18 and has allowed 17 goals. Senior midfielder Hannah Woolery is a player to look out for the Bearcats, as she leads the MIAA with seven goals this season.
During the 2021 season, the Bearcats lost three games to the Hornets, two of the three coming in the MIAA and the team's first ever NCAA Tournament appearance. Last time the Bearcats beat the Hornets was Oct. 20, 2017 in Emporia. The Bearcats had success against the Ichabods in 2021, winning two games — one in the MIAA Tournament.
“Emporia is a huge rival for us that we’ve been looking forward to this season,'' Gore said. “We just need to keep the energy that we had in the second half of the Nebraska-Kearney game going into this weekend’s matches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.