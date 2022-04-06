After making its way through a grueling stretch of the schedule, Northwest baseball has started to find its groove by ending a nine-game home stretch with seven wins.
The Bearcats put the punctuation on their latest homestand with a doubleheader victory over Rockhurst April 5 at the Bearcat Baseball Field.
Roughly 24 hours before the ’Cats nabbed 13-7 and 10-8 wins over the Hawks, they were able to keep their hot streak afloat with a pair of wins over MIAA foe Newman. They only added to it Tuesday afternoon, when the bats exploded and a late-game comeback fell short.
In the first game, Northwest was aided by a big third inning. The Bearcats were facing a 4-3 deficit when they hit a pair of three-run home runs en route to a seven-run inning. Freshman infielder Jake Emhardt put a ball over the right-field wall, and senior center fielder Donovan Warren followed with a two-out blast of his own.
That wasn’t an oddity from Donovan as of late. He’s flourished throughout the home stretch, hitting 11-for-34 (.309) with four home runs and 18 RBIs.
“I was able to stay patient at the plate, waiting for my pitch and putting a good swing on it once it came to create some damage,” Warren said.
His performance was emblematic of everything the Bearcats were throughout the first game, which featured them scoring 13 runs on a mere 11 hits to help make sophomore pitcher Joshua Mitchell 2-0 this season.
Mitchell entered the contest in the fourth and didn’t allow a single hit while striking out a single batter, and that personified everything Northwest was in the latter game of the doubleheader.
Standing on the mound amid a downpour in the top of the seventh inning during the nightcap, sophomore pitcher Jacob Gajic got out of a bases-loaded situation to get his fourth save of the year and put the finishing touches on the homestand.
The Bearcats were quick to show they were ready, too, scoring three runs in the first inning and carrying that momentum the rest of the way. Freshman utility Ryan Williams pelted a two-run home run in the bottom of the third to give Northwest a 5-3 lead.
And clinging to the eventual 10-8 lead that held true, Gajic dealt a game-ending strikeout, one that helped Northwest avoid a catastrophic collapse.
Gajic’s fourth save of the season clinched the Bearcats’ fifth win in their last six games, a streak that started with a 7-0 win over MIAA foe Washburn March 29.
“Anytime you can get a win in a three-game series, it’s a good weekend inside this conference,” Northwest coach Darin Loe said about his team winning two of three against Northeastern State. “Got great starting pitching throughout the weekend and had great at-bats in game two.”
Now, the ’Cats will hit the road for the first time since March 22 for a three-game series against MIAA rival Missouri Western April 8-10 in St. Joseph.
Junior ace Max Spitzmiller will get the start for Northwest in the first matchup with the Griffons (6-24). He’s looking to build on his 4-5 record while giving the Bearcats their first road win against Western since April 11, 2018.
“Winning four out of the last five is good — a lot of energy and momentum to roll with heading into this weekend,” Spitzmiller said. “Gonna try and fill the strike zone and let my hitters continue to do their job and have a good day. Hopefully, we’ll continue to win.”
