Northwest softball went 1-3 at the Fairfield Classic in Maryville March 19-20 after losing twice to Concordia St. Paul and splitting with Winona State.
The Bearcats opened the weekend with an 8-4 loss to Concordia and turned around to meet Winona, which toppled the Bearcats 24-3 in five innings.
“It was kind of a gut punch. Honestly, it was a wake-up call for us,” Northwest coach Naomi Tellez said. “We always take pride in playing well on our home turf, and to get upset by that much was kind of a wake-up call.”
Despite the loss, Northwest (6-21) opened the second day with an 8-7 win over Winona (14-8).
The Warriors seemed to pick up where they left off Saturday afternoon, scoring four runs in the first inning.
However, junior catcher Ady Watts ignited the Bearcats’ offense with a two-run home run and brought them within a pair of runs. Northwest held Winona scoreless in the third and fourth innings, while the Bearcats racked up another three runs off a home run, courtesy of junior catcher Madison Friest and a steal by Watts.
The Bearcats had a 6-4 lead heading into the fifth inning, but that was when the game started to heat up.
“Showing that we are able to have big hits just like (Winona) can. I think it was a wake-up call to say, ‘OK, we’re in this — like really in this — and we’re going to fight to the end,’” Tellez said.
Sophomore pitcher Breck Dickey was relieved by sophomore pitcher Raven Defrain in the sixth inning after Winona took a 7-6 lead. Defrain nabbed two strikeouts in the top of the seventh to help shut out the Warriors for the rest of the inning.
With just a 1-run lead for the Warriors, tensions were high between the two teams in the bottom of the inning. Winona senior pitcher Liz Pautz struck out the first two batters for Northwest, but that was before sophomore utility Lauren Gray stepped up the plate.
“I knew, like, that’s one player at the plate that she always has a fight in her eyes; she’s gonna go up there and give it everything she has,” Tellez said. “And she was up there swinging.”
Gray’s bat struck the ball, and the collision caused the ball to soar over the left center fence — tie game.
The game was knotted at 7-7, and Northwest was gaining momentum.
Winona managed to get players on third and second base, but the Warriors were stranded as the Bearcat infield battled for three outs.
As if in a pattern, the Bearcats found themselves with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but freshman infielder Skylar Pieper launched a ball over the center fielder and made her way to second base.
Junior utility Jacee Winn was up next and knew she could end the game.
“Skylar goes up, and she had a two pitch at bat, so it was a very quick turnaround. I didn’t really have a lot of time,” Winn said. “I’d seen the ball well all day, and so I just trusted myself. And I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to win this game,’ and we got it.”
Winn bombed a line drive to left field, and Pieper raced around the bases with a clear path to home plate. The Bearcats got the 8-7 walk-off win over the Warriors.
“That was a huge turning point. I think it proved that we are capable of fighting when we’re down,” Tellez said. “But the gutsiness, I think, came out of everybody and that — from the start to finish — was the most fight I’ve ever seen in our team.”
Despite the hard-fought win, the Bearcats were not able to hold onto their momentum and lost their last game of the weekend to Concordia-St. Paul (17-2-1) 11-7.
Northwest’s last nonconference game versus William Jewel was canceled due to rain, but the Bearcats will return to action March 25 in Edmond, Oklahoma, for a doubleheader against MIAA foe No. 19 Central Oklahoma.
