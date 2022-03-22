EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Northwest men’s basketball knew it was going to have a tall task ahead after being tabbed as the No. 5 seed in the Division II Elite Eight. The Bearcats were set for a matchup with fourth-seeded Bentley, a team that won the Northeast-10’s regular-season title, the Northeast-10 Tournament and the East Region Tournament.
The Falcons were hoping to use their high-octane scoring attack, entering Tuesday afternoon’s contest averaging 83 points per game, to reach the program’s third Final Four. The Bearcats, contrastingly, knew they’d have to hang their hat on their defense if they wanted to stay on track to win a third consecutive national title.
It was the stifling defense that prevailed, though, keeping Northwest’s title hopes intact with a 61-43 win over Bentley at the Ford Center.
“Sometimes we’re not the prettiest of all teams. Sometimes it’s just — we call it grimy,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said in the aftermath of his team’s 18-point win. “Nothing pretty about it necessarily, but if you’re a basketball purist, it’s pretty fun to watch.”
The Bearcats (32-5) held the Falcons (25-5) to a season-worst scoring output, one that was 23 points less than their previous low from the last week of January.
Bentley’s 43 points mark the fewest scored in a Division II Elite Eight game since the NCAA introduced the shot clock in 1985, resetting the record that Northwest broke with a 77-46 win over Flagler in last year’s Final Four.
“I’m not gonna lie, it’s definitely frustrating,” Bentley graduate-student guard Jordan Mello-Klein said of the Bearcats’ defensive aptitude. “I mean, we did what we could, and they were the better team today. So, there’s no doubt about that.”
“We ran into a buzz saw today, and that happens,” Bentley coach Jay Lawson said. “I think (Northwest) is gonna have a pretty good shot at repeating again this year.”
The ’Cats made it apparent from the start that they weren’t going to let Bentley score any easy buckets. While trying to correct their own offensive mishaps, they didn’t allow the Falcons to score for the first 5 minutes and 17 seconds.
Those opening moments were indicative of the contest’s entirety, as Bentley struggled to do much of anything — on both offense and defense — while Northwest stumbled before eventually finding its footing.
Northwest junior guard Trevor Hudgins, who was named an NABC Division II All-American a few hours before tipoff, scored Northwest’s first 5 points before uncharacteristically missing his next few shots.
He bounced back, eventually going 8-for-20 en route to a game-high 24 points — the 74th 20-point game of his career.
“The coaching staff and my teammates kept my confidence up by telling me to keep shooting the ball, and eventually they’ll go in,” Hudgins said before being interrupted.
“And stop hesitating, right?” McCollum said.
And as the Falcons started to defensively zone in on Hudgins, Northwest junior guard Diego Bernard opened up the Bearcats’ offense by using his aggressive, bellicose ability to drive the lane.
That was all part of his plan, though. Bernard, knowing that Bentley entered the game out-rebounding its opponents by roughly 10 boards a game, wanted to ensure that it wasn’t a discrepancy that ended Northwest’s season. The Falcons notched 39 rebounds compared to Bearcats’ 30, but it wasn’t due to a lack of trying.
“I was just trying to come in and get boards,” said Bernard, who had the 13th double-double of his career with 12 points and 13 rebounds. “I was just trying to get in there and help our bigs, Wes (Dreamer) and Luke (Waters), get key boards and just try to control the game.”
Northwest’s backcourt tandem of Hudgins and Bernard was able to anchor down on the other end of the court, regardless of the Bearcats’ 45.8% clip on offense, and that’s what left Bentley coach Jay Lawson astonished in the aftermath of his team’s season-ending loss.
He couldn’t believe the Falcons, who brought four players averaging at least 15 points per game to the Hoosier State, were absolutely stymied in their final game of the season. Bentley finished 16-for-53 (30.2%) and 5-for-19 (26.3%) from deep.
“Both Bernard and Hudgins can really come out of nowhere and make plays off of their man — and get back to their man,” Lawson said.
“The whole week, we were just focused on our defense,” Bernard said. “We knew they had shooters. We were just trying to stay compact on our defense and stick shooters, make them take tough shots. … The chemistry on this team, it’s just unmatched.”
Now, with a 15th-straight NCAA Tournament win in hand, Northwest will prepare to face eighth-seeded Black Hills State University in the Final Four with a third straight trip to the National Championship hanging in the balance.
The Yellow Jackets (26-7) became the first No. 8 seed to ever beat a No. 1 seed — since the NCAA started reseeding the Elite Eight in 2016 — when they defeated previously unbeaten Nova Southeastern with a 77-67 win.
Despite being the heavy favorites on Thursday afternoon at the Ford Center, the ’Cats aren’t overlooking Black Hills. They don’t want to be the latest jaw-dropping upset in March Madness, and they’re not planning on being it, either.
“I feel like the whole team is hungry,” Hudgins said. “I feel like we’re still hungry, and we just want to compete. … We’ll see how (Thursday) goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.