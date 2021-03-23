After finding success the weekend prior, Northwest baseball didn't find any in its three-game series with Pittsburg State March 20-21 at the Bearcat Baseball Field.
The Bearcats dropped all three games to the Gorillas. Northwest is now 0-4 this season against Pitt State.
In the first game of the doubleheader March 20, Pitt won by a score of 7-1 after scoring six runs in the eighth inning. Junior pitcher Max Spitzmiller took the loss after going 7 1/3 innings while allowing seven hits and five runs. He struck out eight in the game.
“Pittsburg State did a good job of getting his pitch count up,” Northwest coach Darin Loe said. “Max was great for most of that game; they just were very patient hitters.”
The Bearcats combined to have four hits in the game. Their only run came from senior first baseman Connor Quick, who delivered with an RBI groundout. Northwest batters were struck out seven times in the first game.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Northwest once again had the lead going into the later innings but couldn’t come out with a win. Pitt scored two runs in the eighth and ninth innings to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win.
“It was definitely disappointing when we could have taken one or even both games of the doubleheader,” Northwest junior shortstop Jacob Pinkerton said. “It was tough, but that is baseball, and you got to play nine innings to win. We didn’t press on the gas, and it caught up with us.”
“One of the main things we want to have is the energy and confidence to come back when we are down,” Quick said. “We have gotten away from having tons of energy in the dugout and having fun playing baseball. Right now, it seems we aren’t having fun right now, and when we are, it makes us a different team.”
Junior pitcher Spencer Hanson was tagged for five hits and four earned runs through seven innings pitched. Sophomore pitcher Alex Slocum relieved Hanson but couldn’t get out of the jam in the eighth inning. Pitt then delivered with a two-out, two-strike single to give the Gorillas a 4-3 lead.
Northwest managed five hits. Junior outfielder Matt Gastner was the only Bearcat to provide a multi-hit day for the team.
In the final game of the series on March 21, the Gorillas combined for 10 total hits and won the game 9-2. Northwest had seven hits, with Pinkerton and sophomore third baseman Brett Holden recording two each.
“I tend to hit the low pitch well, and I looked for that most of my at-bat,” Pinkerton said. “Most of the time, I’m focused on staying loose up there, and it will all fall into place.”
Freshman starting pitcher Zach Wiese went six innings, gave up seven hits, six runs and five walks.
The Bearcats’ defense produced three double plays and have cut down errors as the season has gone on.
“We have been putting a lot of focus on defense in our practices,” Pinkerton said. “As a unit, we are focused on one out and one pitch at a time. We are getting better with continuing to play solid throughout the game.”
Northwest falls to 6-9 on the year and 5-7 in MIAA play, while Pittsburg State is now 10-5 and 7-5 in MIAA.
Both coaches and players were quick to remind themselves and others to move on to the next series.
“We mentally need to rest,” Pinkerton said. “I also think that these games were good for us because we played solid ball, but we didn’t finish. We now know what to do better, and we will be fine later on.”
“We have to continue to play hard,” Loe said. “We can’t let a weekend like that carry around us. Have a short memory and don’t worry about it, and just move on to the next game.”
That game will be played March 24 against nonconference opponent Washburn, a team that is 6-10 on the year. That game hadn’t concluded in time for publication. Following that game, Northwest will travel to Wichita, Kansas, to play a three-game series with Newman March 26-27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.