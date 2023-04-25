Northwest men’s and women’s tennis both fell short in the MIAA Tournament, but despite that, both teams will host the Division II Central Region Tournament after the Bearcats snagged both No. 1 seeds.
The Bearcat men lost 4-0 to Washburn in the tournament championship April 21, and the Bearcat women lost 4-3 in the semifinals to Northeastern State April 22. Both squads look to leave those losses in the past, though, and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament after claiming the top seeds and the right to host the Central Region during the selection show April 24. Coach Mark Rosewell said it is important not to focus on the losses and to move on for the regional tournament.
“Very proud,” Rosewell said. “I mean to do that and to go undefeated in the conference and region, that’s pretty good, I’m real proud of that.”
Confidence can play a major role in how athletes play and how teams perform in their matches. After dropping a match, it can be hard, especially a loss to a rival. Rosewell said his and the rest of the teams’ plans are the same.
“We were just talking about this before practice started, and we’re just gonna get right back on the horse and do what we do — have good practices,” Rosewell said. “We were undefeated in conference and the region — we knew it had to happen sooner or later. We have a target on our backs, as they always say.”
This is the Bearcat women’s (18-4, 8-0 MIAA) first appearance since the 2020-21 season, when the Bearcats fell 4-0 in the second round of the Central Regional Tournament against Central Oklahoma.
The ’Cats were on a 12-match winning streak before losing the tightly contested, 4-3 battle against Northeastern (12-8, 5-3 MIAA). Northwest women’s No. 4 singles player freshman Carolina Caetano Reis won a hard fought match against Northeastern’s No. 4 player freshman Roos Karremans in straight sets.
“It was a bad match and a bad day, but I think we’re ready for regionals,” Caetano Reis said April 24 at practice before the selection show. “We’re going to give 100% in the regional tournament, and, if it’s at home, it will be even more important to us. We want to forget that day and, starting today, work toward the next match.”
The Northwest women will match up with the winner of Central Oklahoma and Missouri Western in the NCAA Central Region Tournament May 1.
Northwest women’s No. 1 singles player junior Vera Alenicheva, who is also ranked No. 9 nationally, said being able to host the Central Region is going to be fun and something she’s never experienced.
“It’s very special since all the regional tournaments I have played in were all in Oklahoma because of COVID because everybody had to play together in the same spot,” Alenicheva said. “For my senior year, and my last year, it’s really special to experience a regional tournament at home, and I’m super excited to see how it's going to be.”
The Bearcat men (14-6, 7-0 MIAA) will look to improve off their last Central Region Tournament run in 2021-22. The Bearcats were a first-round exit after losing 4-0 to Southern Arkansas. The ’Cats have rebounded against the Muleriders since, defeating Southern 4-2 March 31.
Northwest men’s tennis will compete against Southeastern Oklahoma (11-9) in the first round April 29. Northwest men’s No. 2 singles player senior Michael Delebois, who is ranked No. 45 nationally, said being able to be the top seed is an amazing feeling.
“It is very special, and it’s a big advantage to be playing at home against a tough team in Southeastern Oklahoma,” Delebois said. “We’ve already played them at their house, and it was a pretty close match. It was 5-2, but every match was kind of close. It’s going to be good to host this time against them.”
Rosewell said the Bearcats can’t focus on the fact they are the No.1 seed. He said being the top seed is one thing, but winning the tournament is another challenge.
“I think playing at home gives you about a 10% better chance to win because you’re used to the courts,” Rosewell said. “But — both matches — they’re going to be tough matches, so we can’t take anything for granted, and we could get knocked off in both of those matches. It happens all the time. We got to be ready.”
