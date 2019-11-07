Northwest soccer dismissed senior Evan Rooney from the program ahead of the Bearcats’ Nov. 8 postseason matchup against Emporia State.
Rooney, a defender from Overland Park, Kansas, was released for violating team policies, per sources familiar with the situation. Northwest Athletics has since confirmed. Rooney has also been removed from the team’s official roster on Northwest Athletics’ website.
Before her dismissal, Rooney contributed 686 minutes spanning across 12 games for the team, seven of those games were starts. That mark was enough for the 11th most minutes played by a Bearcat in the 2019 campaign.
The team will head to Emporia, Kansas for its matchup against the Hornets in the first round of the MIAA Tournament Nov. 8. With the trip, the Bearcats will be without one of their defenders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.