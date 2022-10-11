Northwest volleyball was out for revenge against No. 25 Central Missouri Oct. 11. The No. 15 Bearcats succeeded in their quest for revenge, winning the set 3-1 in Bearcat Arena.
The ’Cats had a .225 hitting percentage while holding the Jennies to a .149 hitting percentage. Northwest also outscored Central Missouri 98-79 in the match. The Bearcats also had the edge in aces with a 5-2 record.
The first set was what one might expect of a top-25 clash: back and forth, digs, diving saves, kills and aces. The ’Cats eventually came out on top with a 25-21 win.
Junior right-side Jaden Ferguson led the way in the first set with five kills while hitting at a .625 percentage.
“It felt really good. UCM is a really good team,” Ferguson said. “I think, being on the road, we wanted to come back and win our first match back at home and just show everyone that Bearcat volleyball is back and that we’re ready to go.”
In the second set, the Bearcats scored the first point of the game and never looked back, winning the second set 25-15. Ferguson added five kills to her stat sheet and an ace.
Sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer was injured the first time the Jennies and ’Cats clashed Sept. 7. Kirchhoefer had four kills in the second set to take her match total up to six.
“I think our team had a lot of anger in us tonight,” Kichhoefer said in the aftermath of her team’s win against Central. “We wanted to start strong, and we really all did that. It was really a team effort with everyone.”
Central came out determined to be the first team to win a set against Northwest in Bearcat Arena. The Jennies found themselves down 16-9, but Central dug itself out of the hole and knotted the score at 17.
The Bearcats then took a 21-18 lead, but the Jennies, yet again, made a comeback going on a 6-0 scoring run to get set-point 24-21. The ‘Cats were able to dig their heels in and fought back making the score 24-23, but eventually fell 25-23, losing their first set at home this season.
Northwest came out hot, seemingly trying to avoid a repeat of the third set, taking an 11-6 lead in the fourth set. Almost as if stuck in a pattern, the Jennies fought back to make it close, but the Bearcats maintained a 19-15 lead. Central ultimately scored three more points as Northwest sealed the win with a 25-18 win in the fourth set.
Coach Amy Woerth said it felt great to be able to win at home because the Bearcats haven’t been home much this season.
“It’s always something you want to do — when you go to play them again is to beat them and not get swept,” Woerth said. “I’m glad that we were able to do that today.”
This win moved Northwest to third in the MIAA standings, as Central dropped to fourth. The Bearcats are currently one win behind Washburn, but the Ichabods and ’Cats will clash Oct. 14 with a chance to climb the MIAA standings on the line for Northwest.
For Ferguson, she said the win against the Jennies wasn’t only big because of what was on the line in the MIAA standings, but it was also important to defend Bearcat Arena.
“We always say defend the paw that’s been kind of our motto since my freshman year back in 2019,” Ferguson said. “We just have continued that and we really just want to come out, play at home and give the fans a good game.
