For the first time since Feb. 26, Northwest men’s basketball was back in Bearcat Arena. The 1,027 Northwest fans filled the seats to watch the team’s home-opener Nov. 20, starting the home schedule off with a bang.
No. 1 Northwest handily defeated Truman State 92-47 in its first home game of the 2022-23 campaign. The win marks the Bearcats’ fifth consecutive triumph over the Bulldogs, and the 45-point margin is the largest out of those five games. Coach Ben McCollum said it was a good win against a good program.
“I thought our energy was really good coming out,” McCollum said. “They are a good basketball team, but I didn’t think it was as much that they didn’t play well, as much as we played really, really well.”
Northwest went up 2-0 off a layup from senior guard Diego Bernard just 55 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way. By the end of the first half, the Bearcats (5-0) already had a comfortable 45-28 advantage over the Bulldogs (3-2).
While there’s plenty of reasons for the 17-point lead at halftime, perhaps the biggest was the shooting efficiency by Northwest. Through the first half, the team was 15-for-19 (78.9%) from the field and 7-for-11 (63.6%) from 3-point range. The Bearcats also tacked on 8 more eight points on 11 attempts (72.7%) from the free throw line in the first half.
Bernard helped create the shooting opportunities. Multiple times throughout the first half, and the entire game, he drove toward the basket and found an open teammate on the outside for a shot. His slashing-and-dishing style of play ended up giving him five assists in the first 20 minutes of play.
“I saw that they were switching every ball screen, and their bigger guy was twisting his hips, so I knew I couldn’t jog into the lane,” Bernard said. “I finished it a couple times, they started helping over and I was able to find some shooters.”
While the Bearcats returned home for the first time in nearly nine months, one of Northwest’s players also made a return to the starting lineup. Junior forward Wes Dreamer was back and suited up for the contest with the Bulldogs after an injury in the first half of the season-opening 78-62 win over No. 5 West Texas A&M Nov. 5.
Dreamer wasted no time in making his presence felt in his first game back, as he knocked down four of his first five 3-point shot attempts — in part due to Bernard’s passing. He finished the game 8-for-12 (66.7%) from the field, 6-for-10 (60%) from beyond the arc and a game-high 23 points. Additionally, he was one rebound away from a double-double with a game-high nine rebounds.
“It felt great,” Dreamer said. “This week was a focus on just getting completely, 100% healthy. Midway through the week, I was good to go, and I knew I’d be cleared for tonight. It’s always great coming back and playing here.”
This win for Northwest follows a 37-point, 79-42 win over Minnesota-Crookston Nov. 19. Through the first five games of the season, the Bearcats have won by an average margin of 22.8 points.
In Sunday evening’s game against the Bulldogs, four different players — freshman guard Bennett Stirtz (18), sophomore forward Daniel Abreu (10), Bernard (14) and Dreamer — for Northwest scored double-digit points. In every game so far this season, at least three Bearcats have scored 10 or more points. McCollum said he likes the collective effort by the team.
“They really trust each other,” McCollum said. “I mean, we had 20 assists, which is great. I can’t remember the last time we had 20 assists. … We really share the basketball. Once we do drive and we get you in rotation, we kind of keep you there. That’s what we’ve had to be — we’ve worked on it since day one.”.
The last time the team recorded 20 or more assists was in an 89-49 win over Central Missouri Jan. 29, with 24 assists against the Mules.
While the Bearcats had seven days off between games, Truman played the day before, Nov. 19, in a 64-63 win over Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall, Minnesota. Despite the difference, Bernard said his team’s victory still has a lot to do with how he and the rest of his teammates played.
“They had a game yesterday, so we knew they were coming and gonna be fatigued a little bit, but they were gonna be ready to go,” Bernard said. “They’re a good team. … We had a week to prepare for them, so we had a little upper hand on that deal, but that’s a good team, and we just came out with a lot of energy.”
