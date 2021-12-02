The whistle blew, the players looked at their coaches and walked over to their respective benches.
Northwest women’s basketball coach Austin Meyer, who had called the timeout with 6:50 left on the clock, paced back and forth in front of the Bearcats’ bench while thinking of what to say to his players.
Just a few moments prior to that one, Northeastern State senior guard Maegan Lee scored a layup to cut Northwest’s lead to 52-48, an advantage that slowly drifted away when the RiverHawks outscored the Bearcats 24-18 since halftime. At the end of the first half, the Bearcats were in front 34-21. But with the margin between the teams seemingly narrowing with every shot Northeastern put up, Meyer called the timeout in hopes of slowing the RiverHawks’ momentum and helping his team preserve the lead.
“We just weren’t guarding; we weren’t rebounding well,” Meyer said. “We called the timeout and said, ‘This is the MIAA. Teams aren’t gonna quit; they’re gonna keep fighting.’”
Meyer’s speech during the timeout worked.
The Bearcats scored 7 unanswered points out of the timeout, resulting in Northeastern coach Fala Suiaunoa calling one of her own.
Hers did not work as well as Meyer’s, and Northwest dominated the next five minutes to the tune of a 16-7 run to finish the game en route to a 75-55 win.
The Bearcats’ 20-point win marked their second MIAA-opening triumph in three years — the first since the 2019-20 season against Lincoln.
“It’s huge,” Meyer said. “You want to get off to a good start in the conference season, so it was a big win for us.”
Sophomore forward Jayna Green said it might not have been a win over Fort Hays, the reigning MIAA champion, but a win over any conference opponent is a confidence boost.
“(Meyer) was saying after the game there’s not a bad team,” Green said of the MIAA. “You’re going to look at records coming in, like, they were 2-4, but they don’t play like they’re 2-4.”
Northwest’s win over Northeastern (2-5) extends the win streak to five and puts the team at 5-1 on the season, the program’s best record through six games since the 2016-17 season.
Green said the team has talked about the hot start to the season, but also that it’s important to stay confident.
“We’re college basketball players, we all know we’re good,” Green said.
Offensively, the Bearcats were able to spread the ball around well, which resulted in freshman guards Molly Hartnett and Peyton Kelderman, senior guard Mallory McConkey and sophomore forward Paityn Rau all scoring in double figures.
The Bearcats’ defense also came to play. Northwest held Northeastern to 37.3% from the field while also getting 35 defensive rebounds, a stark difference compared to the RiverHawks’ 21.
One of the biggest contributors in Northwest’s paint presence was Green’s, as she grabbed seven rebounds and had five of the team’s eight blocks.
“She’s an elite defender,” Meyer said. “We can put her on the other team’s best player. She’s just a really good defender. She was huge for us tonight.”
“I felt like in the first half I didn’t play that well, defensively,” Green said. “So, coming into the second half I had that mindset of, ‘OK, you got to do something; you got to do better.’ And I think defense definitely translates to offense and we can get them looking down like, ‘What do we do?’ Then we’re already down shooting a three — that’s all the better for us.”
Northwest’s conference schedule has officially started, and the Bearcats will get a day off before returning to Bearcat Arena Dec. 4 to square off with another MIAA foe, Rogers State (4-3).
Before then, though, Meyer said he wants to take time to appreciate the team’s performance against Northeastern.
“We built a lead, and then we struggled and let them get to what, four, maybe even closer than that,” Meyer said. “But we battled, had a really good fourth quarter and I was proud of the effort. We know how good the league is, and you have to be ready for every team.”
