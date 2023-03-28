Northwest track and field began its outdoor season with the Emporia State Relays March 23-25 in Emporia, Kansas, and the Spank Blasing Invitational March 24-25 in Pueblo, Colorado. The Bearcats will continue their season with the Southwest Baptist University Bearcat Invite March 31-April 1 in Bolivar, Missouri.
It didn’t take long for some of the athletes to find success in the new season, with two program records being broken and Northwest reaching Division II provisional marks six times at the Emporia State Relays. Coach Brandon Masters said any early success exceeds his expectations.
“We got to see quite a few great performances,” Masters said. “Weather wasn't ideal — as is spring in March track and field outdoors — but the kids competed. They warmed up and were competitive during the race. I don't normally care about numbers in the first few meets, and I just want to see them executing and doing the proper stuff, so I know the numbers will come.”
The numbers came for the women’s 4x100-meter relay and sophomore Joel Dos Santos at Emporia. The quartet of sophomore Ally Hammond, sophomore Lexie Gilbert, freshman Kennedi Cline and freshman Reese Brown finished the relay with a program-best time of 46 seconds and 45 milliseconds. The previous record of 46.50 was set in 2019.
Dos Santos ran the men’s 100-meter dash in 10.39, passing the previous program-best mark of 10.48 set by John Miles in 2008 and tied by sophomore Enrico Cavagna May 14, 2022. Masters said Dos Santos’ record has sparked some friendly competition between him and Cavagna.
“Of course, Enrico was upset a little bit because Joel took his school record, so I'm sure (Enrico) will be driven to go and try to catch him,” Masters said with a smile.
At the Spank Blasing Invitational, sophomore Reece Smith started exactly where he left off last season in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase — in first place. Nearly 10 months after Smith claimed the national title in the steeplechase May 27, the sophomore won the event in Colorado with a time of 9:19.22.
Pueblo, Colorado, is set to host the Division II Outdoor Championships May 25-27. Masters said he wanted some of the athletes to experience the environment before the national meet.
The sophomore duo of Cavagna and Dos Santos will have a chance to set new records or make good on current ones when the Bearcats make the 232-mile trek to Bolivar, with a majority of the events set for the Saturday of the competition.
The heptathlon is a competition where contestants participate in seven different events over the course of two days. The event can feature long jump, javelin throw and 100-meter hurdles.
Sophomore Anna Gladstone took fifth place in the women’s heptathlon at Emporia with 4,335 points. She said the first meet gave her a lot of confidence, and she’s ready for the next meet.
“I feel like I did pretty good,” Gladstone said. “I’m just excited to see what my teammates and I do this weekend.”
With seven meets in the outdoor season, the Bearcats don’t have any competition at home — compared to four home meets in the indoor season. In order to be prepared for the long road trips, Gladstone said the team warms up a bit before traveling.
“Once we get there, I always make sure to walk around the track and get my legs moving,” Gladstone said. “We just make sure we’re refreshed and not sitting around too much.”
