Northwest junior forward Taylor Wolfe navigates her way through Central Missouri players (left to right) Allysa Gann, Haley Freeman and Cassie Forcellini at the Bearcat Pitch Sept. 20. Taylor Wolfe later assisted the Bearcats' only goal of the game. With a final score of 3-1, the Jennies defeated the Bearcats for the 20th consecutive time since 2009.