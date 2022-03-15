Coach Brandon Masters said the national championships are reserved for the best moments, and the Bearcat women’s 4x400-meter quartet gave one.
The Northwest track and field women’s 4x400-meter relay team ran away with the program record at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships March 11 and 12 in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Sophomore Tiffany Hughey, freshman Chloe Saenz, redshirt freshman Jaedy Commins and redshirt freshman Bailey Blake beat their previous record by 35-hundredths of a second with a time of 3 minutes, 44 seconds and 49 milliseconds, which notched a sixth-place finish.
“The 4x400 was awesome,” Masters said. “They ran their best time ever — a school record. Two of them have never been to the national championship, so to see that they went and performed well… was pretty amazing. Across the board, all of the ladies either had (personal records) in their split or were very close.”
Their sixth-place finish earned the four an All-American selection, and the women’s team finished the day with seven points, putting the Bearcats at 25th in the final team standings at the championships.
“It was very exciting for my first time, as a freshman, to compete at nationals,” Saenz said. “It’s definitely a good experience, too, to get under your belt.”
“It was really exciting, and it was a good opportunity to grow for next year and for the next meets as well,” Commins said.
While the players enjoyed their personal performances, they also enjoyed the chance to watch other athletes from across the nation.
Like his players, Masters said the whole championship was fun and that it was awesome to watch great athletes run.
“It was one of the best national championship meets I’ve ever been at, as far as strength of event. Many national meet records fell; I can’t even count them,” Masters said.
Hughey placed fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.67, Blake placed 10th in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:10.50, and sophomore Jada Shanklin placed fifth in the high jump with a jump of 1.76 meters.
Commins said she prepared for the national championships just like a normal meet and did everything in her power to not let the importance of the meet give her too many nerves.
“I felt like we enjoyed the time. I felt like we competed hard, and I felt like the experience was really good for the kids — especially for those who have never been before,” Masters said.
Now that the indoor track and field season is over, the team must look toward the outdoor season.
The outdoor season starts soon, and Masters said the next three to four weeks of hard training and competing will be important.
“There will be some (muscle) soreness, and it’s hard,” Masters said. “Numbers won’t be what we want them to be — it’s not about that right now. It’s about training for that next level, so then we can get them to run even faster outdoors when it counts. And that’s MIAA for most and national championships for some.”
Masters said some athletes will be tasked with participating in events they are new to.
For Commins and Saenz, that possibility might just be a reality.
While both women could be adding a race to their outdoor events — Commins adding the 400-meter hurdles and Saen adding the 100-meter dash — both have the same goal in mind.
“I definitely want to get faster,” Saenz said. “I want to keep improving rather than staying the same.”
The Northwest outdoor track and field team will kick their season off at Emporia State with the ESU Spring Invite March 18 in Emporia, Kansas, before traveling back to Emporia March 24-26 for the ESU Relays.
