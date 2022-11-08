Maryville boys soccer team went into overtime with Lutheran (Kansas City) as the two teams were tied by a score of 1-1. Courtesy of a goal into the right corner of the net by junior midfielder Kason Teale, the Spoofhounds won the match 2-1 and claimed the Missouri Class 1 District 8 Championship.
The Spoofhounds (13-5) didn’t see the Knights (9-9) in the regular season, but even with the unfamiliarity, Maryville went into the game and scored within the first five minutes.
Teale said the first goal was a moment he could never forget. He said his teammates said they could see his determination in his eyes just as much as he could see their reaction.
“As the ball was kicked into the air, you could see everyone's eyes light up with excitement,” Teale said.
Coach Courtney Kennedy said the team became overly comfortable and relaxed with the lead, which led to Lutheran tying the game at one before halftime.
Kennedy said the team took a lot of shots as Maryville was trying to regain the lead.
As the second half came to an end, Jesus Gonzalez wanted the boys to get rest.
“Having a new refreshed team coming into the game willing to do whatever they had to come out on top was a great experience for them to see how the feel of a semifinal game in the playoffs feels like,” Kennedy said.
As the season progressed for the Spoofhounds, Kennedy said growing on how they played each game was crucial to their overall success
“We knew that this season wasn't going to be an easy one for us but with each and every game we have played we as a team. Growing as a team, knowing that we all play for each other is the best feeling,” Teale said.
As overtime went on, freshman midfielder Tuan Jacobson was subbed in, and the first play he made was a pass to Teale at the top of the box. As Teale went for the shot, the ball was blocked. As the ball flew off the goalie's hands, it flew into the air and bounced off Teale’s chest. The ball was set up for Teale to follow through with the shot, and he did so, scoring the game-winning goal.
“As the ball hit the net, you could hear the uproar of the crowd,” Teale said. “This was a once-in-a-lifetime goal. I had to not just make sure I didn't kick the ball in the wrong spot, but make sure to make the goalie guess wrong on where the ball will go.”
With the win, the Spoofhounds advance to the Class 1 State Tournament. Maryville will play Summit Christian Academy (16-6) 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bearcat Pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.