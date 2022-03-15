As the outside temperatures begin to rise and winter comes to a close, another season has already met its end — Northwest women’s basketball.
The Bearcats reached the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals before their season ended at the hands of Nebraska-Kearney, the third loss of the season to the Lopers. With the 2021-22 campaign over for Northwest, the ’Cats finish with an overall record of 17-12.
“We were able to check some boxes this year,” coach Austin Meyer said.
Meyer and company did make achievements throughout the 2021-22 slate, but like winter itself, the Bearcats’ season was long and sometimes rough.
The preseason started with Northwest tabbed to finish ninth in the MIAA in a preseason media and coaches poll.
Senior guard Mallory McConkey said polls were in the back of the players’ minds.
“I knew just that with the group we had returning and after the first few days of seeing the incoming freshman that we were gonna do pretty good this season,” McConkey said.
The regular season, though, did not start off on a good note for the ’Cats. Their first game ended in a loss after a 21-point comeback by Southwest Minnesota State.
If there was any pain after that loss for the team, it soon went away.
“No one was gonna give up,” McConkey said. “We still come back and fight the next game.”
Northwest did that, but instead of just the next game, the Bearcats did it for the next seven, winning all of them. Northwest had its best start since the 2006-07 squad started the season 8-1.
The win streak ended Dec. 13 against MIAA powerhouse Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
Despite the narrow loss to the in-state foe, Meyer said there were positive takeaways from the contest.
“We battled,” Meyer said Dec. 13. “We played hard. We competed. Obviously, they’re a really good team. This is the toughest place to play in the league, and we were right there at the end.”
Outside of the next game against McKendree, a fight to the end was an effective way to describe Northwest’s next eight games, with all of them being decided by 10 points or less.
Northwest won the first three close games against Missouri Western, Missouri Southern and Pitt State — ending a 13-game losing skid to the Gorillas.
As if in reverse, Northwest dropped the next three contests to then-No. 2 Fort Hays State, then-No. 16 Nebraska-Kearney and Washburn.
The trend of threes continued. The Bearcats rattled off three consecutive wins, but that was just a pretense for what was coming next.
For the final nine games of the regular season, Northwest went just 3-6, with two of the wins coming off of Emporia State.
“We didn’t close out enough games, and we didn’t win enough of those close games,” Meyer said.
That remained true into the team’s first postseason game with a 5-point loss to Kearney in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals.
Despite the rough end to the season, the Bearcats still checked off boxes like Meyer said.
With 17 overall wins, 12 of them being conference wins, Northwest earned the most wins and conference wins since the 2010-11 season. The program earned a top-six seed and a first-round bye in the MIAA Tournament since that same season.
The Bearcats were also able to end longtime losing streaks to Pitt State and Emporia State, both 13-game skids. Additionally, they ended the season with the No. 2 scoring defense in the MIAA.
“We showed that we can compete in this league,” Meyer said.
Now as the seasons change for sports and the rest of the world, Meyer is on a new mission. He and the rest of the team, Meyer said, are not satisfied.
“I feel like our kids compete and play hard every single game, which shows when you’re in every single game and not getting blown out,” Meyer said. “If we’re gonna take that next step, we have to get better offensively, and we got to be able to score the ball better. No doubt.”
Meyer will have the opportunity to develop those skills in the future. Out of the 18 players on the current team, 13 are freshman or redshirt freshman.
The team will rely on what the younger players have learned through this year of experience in order to improve in the areas that need it, such as offense.
“At a certain point, the season is gonna ask what you did over the summer, and we’ll be able to tell come preseason who put the work in,” Meyer said.
Northwest is losing one of its most balanced players in program history. McConkey is only the 19th player in Northwest history to total 1,000 points and 1,500 rebounds, and she recorded 50 double-digit scoring games in her career.
For her, there is no doubt about the trajectory of the program’s future, even though her last season as a Bearcat is over.
“I expect them to get better every year,” McConkey said. “I know everyone has high expectations for themselves, and I only see things going up from here.”
