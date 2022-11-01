When Northwest men’s basketball takes the floor Nov. 5 inside George W. Jenkins Field House to take on West Texas A&M for the first time since the 2020-21 Division II Championship, it will be 223 days since the Bearcats made history.
In late March of this year, the Bearcats defeated Augusta 67-58 to secure the National Championship. It was the third straight for Northwest — a feat no other team in Division II history has accomplished. Now, the team prepares to take on the squad the Bearcats played for the second title of the three.
Regardless of previous outcomes or trophies in the case, coach Ben McCollum said the team needs to remain focused.
“For us, to maintain the level of success, you have to be like what we always say, ‘Process focused,’” McCollum said.
However, Northwest will return to the hardwood for the start of the 2022-23 season with a lineup unlike what the Bearcat faithful have become accustomed to over the past few seasons. When the Bearcats kickstart the new season, they will do so without two-time National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II Player of the year and the program's all-time leading scorer, Trevor Hudgins.
The former Bearcat signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets June 23, which officially meant Northwest was without one of its star players for the first time since 2017. The contest against West Texas will be the first time in 139 games Hudgins is not in the starting lineup.
When Northwest and the rest of the MIAA traveled Oct. 11 to the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City, Missouri, it was announced the Bearcats would begin the season as the preseason favorites to win the conference title. One of the players that came to represent men’s basketball was junior forward Luke Waters, who said Hudgins was an incredible player and teammate.
“Obviously it’s a big hole to fill, for sure,” Waters said Oct. 11. “I think everybody in the program is figuring out their new roles and how we’re gonna fit. I feel like we’re in a good position.”
Less than a month later, as the first tipoff approaches for Northwest, the team will soon have its first opportunity to showcase how it filled the hole of one of the best players in Division II history.
Over the summer, the program lost Hudgins to the NBA, but it did keep 2022 MIAA All-Defensive selection and the player who is No. 9 on the program’s all-time scoring list, Diego Bernard. On the Fourth of July, the senior guard announced via his Twitter that he would return to Northwest for his final year. Whether he’ll be slamming the ball into the basket or draining a 3-pointer, the St. Joseph native is in green and white for one more year.
Approaching the beginning of the season, McCollum said Bernard had possibly his best preseason as a leader of the team.
“It’s hard to drag people with you and make them be what we are as a culture, and Diego did a great job,” McCollum said.
He said multiple players have stepped up as leaders throughout the offseason, but the team may take a bit of time to truly figure out how it's going to work offensively.
The team also added four freshmen, guards Jonah Hinton and Bennett Stirtz and forwards Jack Ratigan and Trey Moala.
In the preseason National Association of Basketball Coaches poll Nov. 1, Northwest starts the season at No. 1, and West Texas is at No. 5. The Bearcats will be tested early in a top-five showdown to begin the season, before playing Flagler — their semifinal opponent during the 2020-21 championship run — the next day in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. McCollum said he appreciates the challenge, but rankings don’t matter until the end of the season.
“You get exposed, and that’s why we scrimmage tough teams is because we want to be exposed early in the season so we can make adjustments and fix what we need to fix,” McCollum said. “... No. 1 doesn’t really mean anything right now. It’s nothing that we’ve earned. We want to earn that at the end of the season, not at the beginning of the season.”
