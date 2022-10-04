Maryville football will travel 171 miles to play Lutheran North in Macon, Missouri. This is the second time the Spoofhounds have competed in a neutral site game so far this season.
This neutral site game is different from the rest of the contests on the Spoofhounds’ slate because this time it takes place on a Saturday afternoon. Typically, Saturdays are reserved for college teams, but Oct. 8 the ’Hounds and the Crusaders have the opportunity of joining that group as they take the field Saturday.
Coach Matt Webb said his team will have its hands full but isn’t intimidated about playing on Saturday.
“You earn the right to play on Saturdays,” Webb said. “In the past, our team has played in playoff games on Saturdays, so it’s not intimidating.”
The Crusaders (4-2) and Spoofhounds (4-2) share a similar loss as both squads lost to Blair Oaks earlier in the season. Maryville is 3-1 since that loss, with its only other loss coming from Midland Empire Conference rival St. Pius X.
After starting the season 1-2, Lutheran North has won three straight games including a 34-18 win against then-undefeated Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School Oct.1.
Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner said part of why his team has gotten better was that in the last two weeks the team has gotten healthy.
“We’ve been able to get on a little streak and kind of found our identity,” Wagner said. “We knew we had a tough schedule to start the season, so we just kept our heads down and continued to work.”
It appears the identity of the team is to execute the game plan on both sides of the ball. In the last three games, the Crusaders have outscored their opponents 163-25.
Before this three-game stretch, Lutheran North had only scored 48 points while allowing 83 points through its first three games.
“It’s just preparation,” Wagner said. “We stress winning the game Monday through Thursday or Monday through Friday for our Saturday games. I think our kids learned a lot from our Week 3 game against Francis Howell (6-0), where we dominated the game and we still ended up losing the game from just small details. That game was a big stepping stone for us in our season.”
Getting its starting running back helped the offense find its footing the last few games, said Wagner.
“We have a really talented quarterback. He’s young,” Wagner said. “So we tried to open it up to begin the year and what I realized is that instead of throwing the ball, to run then when teams overcompensate, then throw the ball.”
The Crusaders aren’t the only team on a hot streak. The Spoofhounds have outscored their opponents 131-47 in the last three games.
Webb said the offense focuses on execution, not on scoring points.“Four games we executed well and in two games we didn’t execute well,” Webb said. “That’s what our 4-2 record means.”
Besides the unfamiliarity of playing at a neutral site and on a Saturday, this will be the first time Lutheran North and Maryville have ever played each other. Both coaches said they have respect for the other and know this game will be a challenge for both sides.
“Lutheran North is a very skilled team — our hands will be full,” Webb said. “Lutheran North beat a strong undefeated MICDS school, which is a very impressive win. We will have to execute and play well to stop their offense.”
