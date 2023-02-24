Northwest Athletics’ team physician emeritus Patrick Harr walks into the west stairwell inside Bearcat Arena leading down to the locker room for Northwest men’s basketball. As he moves toward the stairs, his gaze matches junior forward Wes Dreamer’s, who’s standing along the wall.
“Holy moly,” Harr said, as “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey plays in the arena behind him.
“Pretty good one, wasn’t it?” Dreamer said back to Harr, followed by a soft laugh.
Harr’s statement didn’t come from anything in the stairwell or even Dreamer. Instead, it was a product of the 65-51 win No. 2 Northwest secured over No. 7 Central Oklahoma moments before, Feb. 23.
The 14-point triumph for the Bearcats (26-2, 19-2 MIAA) wasn’t just their 12th win in a row, it wasn’t just the first home game since Feb. 4 and it wasn’t just their first victory over the Bronchos (23-4, 17-4 MIAA) since March 5, 2021.
Northwest’s win in the penultimate game of the regular season secured the program’s 10th consecutive MIAA regular season title and its 23rd overall.
“It never gets old,” Dreamer said with a smile. “The feeling never gets old. It’s great. … It’s one of the best feelings in the world. We fight each other everyday in practice, we go hard with each other. I mean, the 4 a.m. workouts — that’s when you see them pay off.”
The reason for the Bearcats’ win could be the 10-0 run in the last 3:15 of play, senior guard Diego Bernard’s violent left-handed jam with 1:11 left or Dreamer’s four second-half 3-pointers.
For 14th-year coach Ben McCollum, one of, if not the biggest, factors was the Northwest faithful among the 2,200 in attendance — over 600 more fans than Northwest normally sees per home game.
“It was awesome,” McCollum said. “I mean, the football guys really helped a lot — I thought they were fantastic. … This is as good of an environment as there is in college basketball. It’s awesome when it gets packed like that.”
Even with the No. 2 scoring defense (56 points allowed per game) in Division II in Northwest earning its 12th consecutive game of holding its foes under 60 points, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the new No. 1 seed in the MIAA Tournament March 1-5.
From 2:42 left in the first half until 16:37 remaining in the second, the Bearcats did not score once. The nearly six-minute drought was ended by Dreamer’s first 3-pointer of the half and his second of the game.
Even as the two top-10 teams were locked in a back-and-forth battle, McCollum said it was the preseason that helped give the Bearcats advantage in the later stages of the contest.
“Just conditioning, the toughness that we operate with, the habits that we built — it all comes back to those kinds of things, and that’s what we try to preach to our guys,” McCollum said.
The Thursday night game ended with the typical “cutting of the net,” but two Northwest players experienced it for the fifth time — Bernard and junior forward Luke Waters.
Bernard and Waters have been with the green and white since fall 2018. They’ve helped the team to a Division II-record three-straight national championships, three MIAA Tournament titles and they’ve never ended a season without a conference regular season title.
“Man, it's so special,” Waters said. “I look back on every single year — every single year taken every team's best shot every game while playing in, my opinion, the strongest conference in all of Division II — and to be able to come out on top of the regular season every single year that I've been here — for the last five years and then the last 10 years overall — it's special.”
“Just all the work that we put in before the season starts in the preseason — coming in for seven-eight weeks of hell that nobody sees — and just coming in, day in and day out, when you don't want to come in and you're sore, just gotta push through it,” Bernard said. “What makes it so special is it’s my last year, and to get one more just feels so good.”
