Women in Iran and their allies have been protesting in 80 different cities throughout the country, demanding justice for the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Amini was murdered by Iran’s morality police due to her hijab not completely covering her hair.
Ironic that they’re called the morality police, yet they committed such an immoral act. There have been 400 protesters killed and 20,000 arrested, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran Women’s Committee, throughout these protests, and it doesn’t seem like the protesters will be stopping any time soon.
Iranian women and their allies are continuing to fight back nearly a month after the first protest for Amini was held, despite attempts by the Iranian government to stamp out the protests through police violence and limiting access to the internet.
I know as Americans you’re probably thinking “They’re thousands of miles away. What can I do about it?” There’s a multitude of things. The first is to do your own research on the conflict and the impact it has on Iranian women. Knowing the whole of the situation before taking action is important for helping with a conflict like this.
Another thing to do is, as difficult as it may be to sit through, listen to and watch firsthand accounts from women in Iran. There are enough videos from before the internet was limited to see what these women are going through.
Protesters are being tear gassed, shot with rubber bullets and beaten by police. The videos and images out there prove how brutally these people are being treated.
The more people outside of Iran that are aware of this, the more people there are to call the Iranian government out for its brutality and demand justice for Amini and all the others who have been killed and arrested throughout the duration of these protests.
Something else I would encourage you to do is donate to organizations who are supporting these women. One of them is the NCRI Women’s Committee, This organization is committed to achieving gender equality in political, social and economic arenas for Iranian women. Donations go directly to expand the organization's efforts to support women in Iran and the struggles they’re facing.
The final effort you can make to help the protesters is to actively talk about what’s happening in Iran on social media. We need to be these women’s voices in their time of need. Support them and their struggle for equal rights by talking to people about why it’s happening and why they should care about it.
Even though we’re from different countries and it doesn’t personally affect us, we still need to show solidarity with these women and fight for them. Imagine living in a country where you get killed for not completely covering your hair. It’s despicable, and we can’t stand by while the Iranian government continues to oppress women. These women deserve to wear their hair the way they want and dress however they like. Fight for them, because most people won’t.
