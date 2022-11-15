I don’t know if any of you have noticed, but there are a lot of older people who are in positions of power in our country. Personally, I don’t think they’re an accurate representation of the people they’re in charge of.
I think the maximum age to run for political office of any kind should be 70. This applies to any role in government, down to even the smallest positions.
I also believe the Supreme Court should not have life terms. The fact that we allow life terms in the highest court of the United States, which is making country-altering decisions, is incredibly dangerous. This should have been amended a long time ago.
Anyone who is older than 70 should not be running for any of these political positions. Most people at 70 have retired or are starting to anyway. Not to mention the fact that as you get older, the more likely you are to struggle with your cognitive abilities such as memory and decision making.
Most individuals with Alzheimer’s are 65 years old or older, and after the age of 65, the risk of Alzheimer’s doubles every five years. When you grow older, you become less mentally acute. It’s unfortunate, but it’s how it is.
There are a lot of statistics that show how old the people who are in charge of our country are. Half of the U.S. Senate is 65 years old or older, and the 117th Congress is the oldest on average of any Congress in two decades, according to a CNN article.
The average age of members of the U.S. Senate is just over 64 years old. One of my grandmas is around that average age, and there are some people who are 23 years older than her who are tasked with running our country. Most people who are 87 can’t even live on their own, yet we allow people who are to have the majority of say in our federal government? This can’t continue.
We allow people who are nearly in their nineties to still hold office, but people can’t be younger than 25 to run for House of Representatives, 30 for the Senate and 35 for the presidency. In what world does this make sense to anyone? Frankly, I’ve seen 18 year olds who sound more intelligent and competent than half of the people in our government right now.
There are far too many older people making decisions for the future. We need more younger people in political office because they know what’s at stake, and it will personally affect them.
People who are at the age where they are more at risk for developing Dementia or Alzheimer’s should not be running for political office, and there is even some evidence that some members of Congress have started to develop Alzheimer’s or actually have it.
Pharmacist Mike Kim recently disclosed he’s given Alzheimer’s medication to lawmakers. He runs a Drugstore in Washington D.C. which delivers as many as 100 prescriptions a day to Capitol Hill.
This is incredibly unnerving to think about. Some members of Congress are assisting in running the country while not being in the right state of mind to do so effectively. These people should not be making any kind of decisions for our country.
Younger people deserve the chance to prove themselves and make a difference in our country, and one of the best ways for us to do so is by participating in our government. As harsh as it may sound to some, the older people in political office have had their time in the limelight. We need to turn it over to the next generations.
