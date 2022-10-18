Midterm elections will be held Nov. 8. These elections might not seem like they’re all that important, but they matter a lot more than most people believe they do.
These elections will determine which political party will have control of the federal and state Houses and Senates. This can have a massive effect on what future legislation passes or dies in both Congresses.
Any future legislation that’s put forward, whether at the local, federal or state level, has the potential to affect you personally. Because of this, it’s important that you vote for officials that align with your views at all levels of government, no matter how big or small the position may appear to be.
Along with that, there are many different issues that will be on the various state and local ballots during these elections. An example is voters in Missouri will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not weed should become legalized recreationally for people in the state who are over 21.
Other topics being discussed are abortion, inflation and more. If you want the chance to make your thoughts on the different issues being put on the ballot in your state known, voting is a relatively easy and effective way to do that.
I know some of you probably think your vote doesn’t matter that much, especially in smaller elections like these ones. I sometimes also feel this way. While voting isn’t the end-all-be-all for making significant change in our country, it is a way for you to make your voice heard in local politics, not just national. Local politics can dictate many things, such as land use, local business and economy, parks and recreation services, public transportation and many other things that can affect your community.
Another nice part of voting in this election and others is that you don’t even have to go in person in order to vote. As I'm sure many of you know, you can mail in your ballot, and there are many online resources to help you fill out the forms that are needed in order to do so.
To make it even easier, you can check your registration status and fill out an absentee ballot application online. I did it that way for this year, and it only took me five minutes to fill it all out. These resources make registering to vote and voting itself so much more convenient.
For college students specifically, having the option to mail in ballots makes it much easier for all of us to vote. Having to travel all the way home to vote is something that most college students wouldn’t do, especially for smaller elections.
I encourage every single one of you to vote in these upcoming elections. It’s very important to do because, while you might not personally think so, local and state elections affect you just as much as national ones do. They determine the people who will be representing your community and your state. You deserve to have a say in who represents you. Don’t throw that opportunity away.
These elections affect you and all the other people in your community. Speak up for the causes and people you believe in through voting. Whether you truly believe it or not, your vote matters, and it’s imperative that you use it. Don’t sit on the sidelines.
