As it’s the last week of Suicide Prevention Month, I wanted to discuss something I think is a very important thing to do — checking in on the people in your life. Not just the ones that you know struggle with mental health, but also the ones who seem like nothing is wrong.
Don’t just check on them during the month of September — check on them all year. It doesn’t have to be every day, but telling those people in your life who seem fine to you, that you’re there for them probably means more than you know.
This especially applies for any of the men in your life. Men are constantly being told “man up,” and “men don’t cry.” The culture of toxic masculinity that has run rampant is so harmful to men, and it shows. In 2020 in the United States, men died by suicide 3.88 times more than women. This is a stark difference, and it isn’t without reason.
So many men would rather end their life than talk about their feelings in fear they might be judged. They put on a brave face and act fine until it becomes too much, and they see no other way out. This is unacceptable and has to change.
To any men who might be reading this, it’s OK to cry. It’s OK to show your emotions. It doesn’t make you any less “manly,” despite what our society is constantly telling you. Talking to someone about your emotions is a far better option than ending your life.
I know it’s hard to open up, even I have struggled with it. I didn’t want to be seen as vulnerable or dependent on anyone. So I pushed all of my feelings aside, and it wasn’t healthy for me or my relationships. Don’t let them fester — just let it all out. At the end of it all, you will feel so much better. Letting all of those pent up feelings out will be a huge weight off your shoulders.
In my personal experience, accepting help from someone has made me feel weak and incapable. It got to the point where I constantly felt like I should just hide all of that away and handle it on my own.
It’s taken me a long time, but I finally came to the realization that asking for help doesn’t make you weak — it’s the opposite. Not being afraid shows how confident in yourself you are and that you’ve accepted you can’t do everything yourself, and that’s OK. Don’t be afraid to show your emotions and let people know you’re struggling. It’s nothing to be ashamed of.
If someone in your life comes to you upset and wants to talk to you about how they’re feeling, please listen to them. Tell them you’re there for them no matter what, and you’re glad they’re in your life. Make it known that you care for them and are there to listen. Be there for them in their darkest moments because it can make all the difference in the world.
If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
