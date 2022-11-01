For those of you who may not be aware of the situation, Palestinian people are being oppressed by the military, police and even some citizens of Israel. This has been happening for far longer than most people would care to admit. The worst part of it is that the U.S. has been nothing but supportive of Israel, and our government has even given them weapons and funds to use against the Palestinian people.
This is incredibly disheartening and shows when people of color are involved, the U.S. government doesn’t seem to bat an eye. When Ukraine is being invaded by Russia, the U.S. sends billions of dollars in aid. When the exact same thing happens to Palestinians, they side with the aggressors.
Now let’s get one thing clear. This is not me calling out or talking bad about Jewish people or Judaism in general. Antisemitism should not be tolerated in any way shape or form, and the antisemitism that has been occurring against American Jews in our nation recently is disgusting.
With that being said, the Israelis who justify what Israel is doing to Palestine with Judaism and Jewish scripture are in the wrong. Using your religion to justify segregating, killing and discriminating against an entire group of people is unacceptable, and it can’t continue.
The colonization, apartheid and mass murder that is being committed by Israel is a violation of the human rights of citizens of Palestine. At least 85 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in this year alone, and Israel is holding more than 600 Palestinians in prisons without charge or trial, according to an article written by Public Broadcasting Service.
For those who say that being against Israel is antisemitic, I have two things to say. First of all, please do your research about this conflict. The people who support Palestine are not automatically antisemitic just because they are against the Israeli state and the damage it has done to Palestine. That’s not how it works.
Second of all, I’m not antisemitic, I’m anti-colonization and colonialism. Really think about what being antisemitic means. Antisemitism is hostility to or prejudice against Jewish people, which is not something that most people who support Palestine are perpetuating.
There is a distinct difference between being against Israel and what it’s doing to Palestine and being against Jewish people and Judaism as a religion. It’s important to recognize that when discussing this conflict and not just throwing antisemitism in the face of anyone who disagrees with what Israel is doing.
Many powerful nations don’t recognize Palestine as an independent state. Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. — three of the most prominent nations in the world — all don’t recognize Palestine as an independent state. This cannot stand.
I encourage you all to reach out to your congressional representatives and talk to them about why it’s important to recognize Palestine as an independent state. Keep pushing them until they listen. The more powerful nations that support Palestine, the more likely Israel will be to listen to what they have to say.
Along with that, talk about this situation on your social media. We need to speak out against the crimes that Israel is committing. Palestinian men, women and children are being arrested and killed constantly by Israel. We can’t be bystanders and let this happen.
The people of Palestine deserve their land back and the opportunity to live in peace without being under the authoritarian thumb of the Israeli government and its military. Stop the apartheid. Stop the arrests. Stop the murder. Free Palestine.
