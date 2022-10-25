There are a ton of unrealistic body expectations and beauty standards in our society. Women are expected to have big butts and boobs but be rail thin everywhere else. Men are expected to be at least 6 feet tall and ripped — and those are just the tip of the iceberg.
We are constantly being bombarded with Instagram “influencers” telling us about the hottest new trend to lose weight and advertising products, like flat tummy teas and hair growth vitamins, that don’t even work.
Both of these things become more common around the holiday season, which is coming up before you know it. It’s the time of year where we’re harassed with weight loss ads, waist trainers, gym memberships at discounted rates and more on social media, tv and radio. I implore you not to fall into their trap.
The diet industry in the United States knows exactly what it’s doing by targeting people right after the holiday season. This industry makes around 60 billion dollars annually by preying on people who are insecure about their body image.
It’s a money making scheme that doesn’t do anything to help your overall nutrition, just lose weight fast. These crash diets, weight loss pills and every other scam being advertised do far more harm than good a majority of the time.
I want you to keep these things in mind around the holidays. You don’t need to “earn” eating at holidays. You don’t need to starve yourself beforehand to “save your calories.” You don’t need to make a New Year's resolution to burn it all off. Don’t do that to yourself. It’s not worth it. Just eat the freaking pie at Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’s OK, I promise.
As the diet industry’s right hand man, social media has become a breeding ground for toxic mindsets in regards to our bodies. This has caused many adolescents and young adults around the globe to develop problems with their body image.
Some of these problems become so severe they lead to eating disorders such as orthorexia nervosa, which is defined as an unhealthy obsession with eating healthy food in a study by Pixie Turner and Carmen Lefevre.
Much of what we see on social media is considered “the perfect life.” When our life doesn’t appear to measure up to other people’s, our self-confidence goes down the drain. These societal expectations that are pushed on us can be devastating for our mental health and our relationships with our bodies.
I don’t care what they think, and you shouldn’t either. You don’t need to look a certain way to be worthy of love. You don’t have to be a size 00 to be beautiful.
Embrace your freckles, scars, stretch marks and cellulite. We all deserve to live freely in our bodies, no matter what they look like. The more we embrace our bodies, imperfections and all, the less power these standards hold over us.
I know it’s hard to tune it all out, but you’ll feel so much better if you at least try. Put down the phone, temporarily delete Instagram and other social media if you have to. Take a break from it all. Your brain will thank you.
Your body does so much for you. I encourage you to take some time and really think about how capable your body is. It gets you everywhere you need to go, it creates antibodies and white blood cells for you when you’re sick, and so much more. Lastly, remember these two things. You are stronger than you know, and you are gorgeous exactly the way you are.
