Two packets of their patented sauce, a spicy chicken sandwich and a Mountain Dew. A staple at Northwest, Chick-fil-A has provided many stressed students and faculty with the sweet release of delicious fried food and thirst-quenching refreshment. Chick-fil-A is a J.W. Jones Student Union tradition and it should stay that way for many years to come.
Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy came out in support of a biblical definition of marriage, or rather, against same-sex marriage in 2012 during a radio interview on The Ken Coleman Show. Whether Chick-fil-A employees and customers agreed with Cathy or not, the company as a whole has suffered from a damaged reputation after this incident.
Cathy has since stated his regret for getting involved in the debate and said he wished he would have kept his beliefs to himself in an interview with Time magazine. These comments, while outdated and wrong, should not be used to paint over the entire company and especially the employees who work for this massive fast-food chain.
Chick-fil-A has another reputation as the nicest and most polite restaurant in the country according to QSR Magazine’s 2016 drive-thru report.
The lengths that their employees go to brighten up a customer's day is iconic. A Texas Chick-fil-A employee once kept three dollars in his back pocket for weeks just to wait for a customer to return and claim it.
Chick-fil-A has capitalized on this by having customers shoot commercials with the kind employees they encounter every day. The employees go above and beyond for customers because it is their pleasure, and one of the reasons for the abundance of positive stories is how Chick-fil-A chooses to treat their workers.
According to Glassdoor, a popular job site, Chick-fil-A is considered one of the best large-scale companies to work for, not only among restaurants, but among all companies in the U.S. While people may not like the CEO’s politics, they do like his policies when it comes to employees.
Sundays are automatically a day off because Chick-fil-A is not open on those days. Also, Chick-fil-A is very hands-on with management and concerned with having the best people for the job.
For this same reason, they turn down most of the 20,000 applications to run a franchise they get a year, according to Business Insider. This allows Chick-fil-A to be very selective with who they choose to run a franchise and train them personally. They also pay all startup costs for new franchise owners, unlike most other companies.
Chick-fil-A goes to great lengths to make sure that their employees and franchisees are treated fairly and responsibly.
Chick-fil-A employees are not required to agree with Cathy on his stances on political issues. Many employees have stated in online forums that they do, in fact, disagree with Cathy’s views, but they still chose to work at Chick-fil-A.
Getting rid of a franchise will not only hurt Cathy, who will recover because he is very wealthy, but it will also hurt those employed at the franchise as well as revenue on campus.
Chick-fil-A is one of the most popular destinations for students here on Northwest’s campus. Many take advantage of the meal exchange program and long lines can be seen extending from Chick-fil-A at many times of the day.
Most students who eat the delicious chicken probably never considered one man’s personal politics when making the decision to choose to get a spicy chicken sandwich and two Polynesian sauces.
Cathy was wrong in supporting anti-LGBT organizations, but removing Chick-fil-A from campus will hurt us more than him.
