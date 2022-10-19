Donating blood has been encouraged throughout everyone's life, yet very few people donate. This year has been the worst blood shortage in over a decade with a 10% decline in donations since the pandemic, according to the American Red Cross.
With the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, it is encouraged now more than ever to donate blood. Many wonder whether they can donate blood if they have received a COVID vaccination, the answer to that is yes. Now with less risk, blood donation numbers should be rising again, yet we are nowhere near this outcome.
With recent events and going years without the needed amount of blood in hospitals, donations are more important than ever.
With the decline in donations throughout the last year, some hospitals around the country have been receiving only a quarter of the blood it requests on a daily basis. Doctors are being forced to make decisions that could determine one's life or death due to the long waiting list of blood transfusions and a declining number of blood supply.
Many don’t know that when you donate to a local blood bank, your blood is used locally and in surrounding major hospitals. The Community Blood Center in St. Joseph, Missouri, supplies 100% of the blood to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville with local donations.
Not only are you helping those within your community but those nearby. Many cancer patients receive blood transfusions to help their level of platelets, cells that circulate within the blood, after heavy chemo treatments.
For these patients and countless others, donated blood is what saves their lives.
The recent hurricane in Florida has also caused shortages of blood due to the amount of injured citizens and the lack of ability to donate in the surrounding area. The Red Cross normally doesn’t donate to hospitals in Florida, but they are partnering with the AABB Task Force for Disaster Response as an additional resource. It is during times like these that we realize how important it is to do our part and donate.
The Editorial Board believes that donating blood is necessary and provides a great benefit to those in need. No one should need an incentive like a T-shirt or a gift card to consider donating. Knowing that you are helping someone in need should be a good enough reason and encouragement.
For those of you who may not be able to donate blood, there are still ways you can help. Blood drives are continuously looking for volunteers. Whether you greet the donors, help donors feel comfortable during the process or transport the blood afterwards, there are many ways you can still do your part during this time of need.
We encourage all those who can donate to do so. It’s less than an hour of your day and may be the one thing that saves someone’s life. There are thousands of people that are in need of blood, it doesn’t matter where you are or what blood type you have, those thousands of people are ones that can be directly helped by your small action to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.