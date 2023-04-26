Northwest will be holding its graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 at 10 a.m. May 6 in Bearcat Stadium — similar to the graduation for the class of 2020 during the pandemic. The main difference, Northwest didn’t account for the amount of students and the chaos it would create.
Graduates and their families are filled with questions due to the uncertainty of many factors in the ceremony. How long will it take? Where do we park? What about accessibility? But most importantly, some students are stuck with one big question: Am I going to walk?
Northwest announced in an email to the graduating class that the ceremony has met maximum capacity for the amount of people walking — just over 1,025 students. The remaining students have been placed on a waitlist.
Northwest underestimated this graduating class.
Students who have spent four, or even more, years working toward getting a degree, creating tens of thousands of dollars worth of debt and working hard each day will not be able to walk across the stage and celebrate the triumph.
Going from in-person classes to being kicked out of the residence halls and moved to online classes, these students experienced Northwest in many forms. The pandemic was one large question mark at the time, but for the students that stuck with it, they deserve the right to walk across the stage.
Some of their classmates — their friends — did not make it to this point. Transferring schools, dropping out or moving completely online was a trend of higher education during that time.
Aside from the students on the waitlist, many student-athletes are unable to have the opportunity to walk across the stage. They have to prioritize their sport over one of the biggest academic accomplishments in their lives.
Since the announcement of a singular ceremony, athletes have been mentioning that they want to walk but are unable to due to the scheduling of meets — which has been set in stone for many months prior to the University’s decision. Athletes, just like every other student, have the right to walk alongside their classmates — or at least given the option.
Last year, Northwest split its commencement into multiple ceremonies, allocating space for every person that wanted to walk. This year, the one large ceremony is lacking numerous details and transparency.
Allowing an average of six people per graduate, Bearcat Stadium reaches capacity at 6,500. Though some families will have less, many will have more, yet there is no ticket system, allowing for an overflow of family and friends with no clarification to how this will be handled.
There is a high possibility seating will be limited whether Northwest will admit it or not.
The University decided it wanted to try this out again and see how it would turn out. So far, many people would rather have it back to the way it was.
Northwest chose to change a functioning graduation ceremony and now students and their families and friends are the ones suffering the consequences.
Parking on campus for any event, even just going to classes, is an ongoing problem. Not to mention when you have 1,025 graduates, their families and friends all trying to park near one destination.
Free parking is available at most lots on campus the day of commencement, according to the Northwest graduation link under “Parking.” There is not one place on campus you can park without a permit of some sort.
The website does state “Elderly, mobility impaired and disabled guests may be brought to the circle drive in front of the Lamkin Activity Center. A lot designated for disabled parking is located across the street from the Lamkin Activity Center, to the west of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. Vehicles must have a state disabled parking permit.”
Although there is ADA Accessible parking, all lots require you to go up or down a hill of some sort along with a bit of walking.
Graduates and guests who are going to want a decent spot where they are not having to walk a mile to the stadium will have to get there earlier than expected — by two hours, when doors open.
For the many who are wondering what will happen if it rains, the answer is nothing.
“The ceremony will happen rain or shine, so dress for the weather. Rain ponchos will be provided to graduates if needed. In case of lightning or severe weather, the ceremony will be delayed, but it will happen that day. If delayed, communication about updated ceremony times will be sent to your email address. Please familiarize yourself with all weather emergency procedures for campus. *Note that umbrellas are not allowed in Bearcat Stadium.”
This is in an email that was sent out April 21 with further information about how the day of graduation will look.
The Green and White scrimmage April 22 was moved to the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse after a light dusting of snow that was cleared by the start, but Northwest will not consider moving the graduation if it is downpouring on everyone. Yes, they will provide students with ponchos if needed, but didn’t account for the safety of the audience members.
If by chance it rains and the bleachers are wet, someone will fall, someone will get hurt and it will be at no fault but Northwest’s. We understand there isn’t another place for all of these people to go, but that is something that should have been taken into account.
The commencement ceremony is supposed to be approximately two hours long. Without the speeches, student callouts and video that is normally played, that only allots seven seconds per graduate to call their name, grab their “diploma” and walk across the stage.
Two hours will not be enough time to get through the whole graduation, but anything past that amount of time will result in audience members leaving and everyone getting antsy to be done.
The Maryville businesses are going to be under immense stress as well. Families have more than likely already made reservations or plan to soon.
For many restaurants, if you have a reservation at a certain time and aren’t there at that time, you lose your reservation slot. This will cause anger and frustration with customers of the business along with the staff having to try to communicate with the customers.
Northwest graduates should not have to worry about whether they are going to walk, if all of their family members will be accommodated, if they and their families will have adequate parking, if the graduation will go over the allotted time or if it will be delayed.
This is a milestone. A memory that will be talked about for generations. Many want this to be a happy memory, but with all of the blurred lines and confusion, it isn’t looking like it will be a stress free day.
It’s too late to fix this year’s graduation ceremony mishaps, but listen to the graduates this year and don’t let future classes undergo the same chaos.
