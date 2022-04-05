Records. They’re not the only way to show success in a position, but they are a good barometer of it. Northwest President John Jasinski has overseen many records under his tenure: records in enrollment, retention and donations.
The Editorial Board recognizes Jasinski should not receive sole, but rather a significant portion of the credit for these accomplishments.
Aside from the numbers, Jasinski has proven to be a popular leader at the University. Following his announcement via “All That Jazz” April 1 that the Northwest Board of Regents had chosen not to extend his contract, his favor among students, faculty, staff and alumni became very clear.
The initial reactions of disbelief — in large part fueled by the date of the announcement — of some turned to anger and disgust from an overwhelming majority of the Northwest community.
Build this man a statue, Dr. J has been phenomenal for the University. Today is a sad day for the Bearcats https://t.co/qOjBpoi1IL— Ryan Hawkins (@RyanHawkins8) April 1, 2022
This is frustrating. Never have I seen a President so engaged and in-tune with the students and families as him. The level of commitment and presence at which the Jasinski family displayed was remarkable. He made Northwest better everyday.Wish you the best Dr. J💚 @presidentjazz https://t.co/gg6rIydkAQ— Andy Hessler (@hessler10) April 1, 2022
In his statement, the soon-to-be-former president said he was told the decision to allow his contract to expire was not performance based.
Regent Chair John Moore said in an interview with the Missourian in the immediate aftermath of the announcement that the decision was one made two years prior, at Jasinski’s last extension. Moore made the point that no matter how Jasinski performed over the next two years, he could not save his job.
Moore described his, and the Board’s, conversations with Jasinski as “good” and “healthy,” making the separation seem amicable. But considering the tone of Jasinski’s statement, he could not have felt the same.
Northwest’s president asked the community to “look critically” at the Regents and examine if what they are doing for the University is what’s best. It was a clear attempt to say he believes the Board is currently doing the opposite of that.
After all of this, the simple, permeable question remains in the minds of most of the Northwest community, including this Board — what more could the Regents want?
What else do these individuals expect out of a university president?
When Jasinski took over, Northwest was in dire straits. Placed on the accreditor’s watch list with debilitating infrastructure issues and massive debt levels, the future was more than uncertain for the University. Jasinski did exactly what those who hired him wanted him to do; he helped turn Northwest around.
He spearheaded the Forever Green Campaign, resulting in the construction of the state-of-the-art facilities of the Agricultural Learning Center and the Carl And Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
He helped raise Northwest from the pit of financial viability to one of the state’s pinnacles. He did all of this while becoming overwhelmingly popular.
Jasinski is easily one of the most successful and beloved presidents in Northwest history, and for reasons still not fully explained by the Regents, he is being ousted.
It sets a dangerous precedent and an impossible future for leadership at this University. What kind of message does it send to future applicants for the highest position at Northwest if you can be fired from that very position for doing your job well?
The next permanent president of the University will have the herculean task of overcoming the standards set before them by Jasinski. Not only that, they will have to overcome the mysterious and seemingly impractical standards set by the Regents themselves. It could be that the next leader of this University is looking over their shoulder, wondering when they’ll be asked to leave for reasons outside of their or the institution’s performance.
Aside from the Regents, the next president will have to meet the standards set by the community. It’s always difficult to follow up a favorite, let alone an overwhelmingly successful one.
Every large decision burns bridges and raises scorn from some. However, the Regents seemed to take the torch to those carefully built structures for reasons unbeknown to us. There seems to be no clear plan on how they will build them back up.
