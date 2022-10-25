It was a cold, windy afternoon, as one should expect this time of year approaching the end of October, but who really knows anymore? It was 40 degrees one week, 80 degrees the next, 40 degrees again after that and now expected to get back up to 80 again.
If I was a gambler, I would never gamble on the weather— anywhere. Much like the weather, though, sports can oftentimes be very unpredictable. Entire seasons can seemingly change within a single play.
Over a month ago, I wrote about how fall sports at Northwest should be especially appreciated this semester with how successful all of them were. While, again, like the weather, things have changed since then, these sports have continued to remain successful, and I think it’s time to revisit and solidify that claim as these sports are nearing the end of their regular seasons.
First of all, the talk of the town a week ago was Northwest football as the Bearcats were preparing to close out Homecoming week against Northeastern State. They did so, and they did it in dominant fashion with a 36-3 win over the RiverHawks Oct. 22. Not only was it a big win for the football team, but it was the second consecutive game of scoring 30 or more points — after failing to do so once in the four games before that.
As the No. 13 team in the nation, with a 5-2 record, these were two very big, entertaining wins which should make a lot of fans feel good about the final three weeks of the regular season. Not to mention, this team boasts the No. 2 scoring defense in the MIAA and the No. 1 rush defense in all of Division II — allowing a mere negative 16 rushing yards against Northeastern. I said in the first article that it wouldn’t be a smart bet to say the ’Cats are going to lose anytime soon. I still stand by that.
Also in that article, I said I don’t watch much volleyball unless it’s Northwest volleyball. Since then, I have made sure to change that, and even with more hours spent watching volleyball, I can still say with certainty that Bearcat volleyball is one of the most exciting teams to watch. Having said that, the team was ranked No. 14 in Division II, but now are ranked No. 12 and for a better reason than just excitement.
At 19-5 on the season, this team is playing a team that’s earned its ranking. The Bearcats have played 10 ranked teams and are 6-4 in those matches — including in back-to-back games against then-No. 25 Central Missouri Oct. 11 and then-No. 10 Washburn Oct. 14. They have won seven matches in a row, which is the longest active streak in the MIAA. This team has been lights-out, too, winning each of those seven games in just three or four sets. There’s only four matches left in the regular season, and with all of them in Bearcat Arena, this team is can’t-miss action.
For the second year in a row, Northwest soccer fans will be treated to a home playoff game. The Bearcats locked up the No. 3 seed in the MIAA Tournament and will host a quarterfinals game 1 p.m. Oct. 30 right at Bearcat Pitch. This is only the second time in program history that Northwest is hosting a playoff game. Major props to a team that’s already achieved multiple milestones throughout the season.
The Bearcats play Washburn in the first round of the tournament, just like they did last year when they defeated the Ichabods 5-0 Nov. 7, 2021. Northwest will need some help to host a second playoff game this season, so I, personally, wouldn’t miss the opportunity to see this team in-person in the postseason.
In the early September article, both cross country teams were coming off a win in the Bearcat Open Sept. 2. The two squads have had three meets since then, and both have finished in the top 10 in all but one of those meets, and even then players continued to set records and personal-bests. Athletes from each team have put on stellar performances at each contest, and they proved it again in the most recent meet Oct. 14 at the Platte River Rumble, as the women finished second and the men finished third. I don’t think anyone would argue in saying that’s a pretty good finish to the regular season.
While men’s and women’s tennis at Northwest has finished up the fall schedule, there was plenty of success. Multiple players advanced to the quarterfinals and semifinals in multiple events at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals, including junior Vera Alenicheva who made it to the quarterfinals in both her singles and doubles competition. For the fourth straight year, the men’s tennis team was represented at the ITA Cup. In fact, a pair of Bearcat duos played each other on the way there. The fall season is over for Northwest tennis, but it was another year of success and another good reason to feel excited about the spring season.
Northwest golf also finished the fall slate strong, with a top-five placement out of 17 teams Oct. 17-18 at the Midwest Classic. Sophomore Paige Hoffman was tied for seventh at the tournament, and she placed top-10 in all of the team’s five competitions for the fall.
Success has been aplenty at Northwest for the fall. No sport has been left out, and it’s not over yet for some of them. With so much prosperity happening in one place, it would be wise to appreciate it. Most know, this many accomplishments in so many areas is something one can’t get at just any other college. This has been a very special fall for Bearcat sports, and it doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon, no matter how many times the weather does.
