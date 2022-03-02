As the year continues, campaign signs for City Council and the Maryville R-II School Board are starting to pop up in people’s yards and on social media. Rather than just scrolling or driving past, students need to take a longer look.
Of total registered voters in Missouri, 70% casted their vote in the 2020 presidential election, a sharp contrast to the 10% turnout that was seen in nonpartisan municipal elections throughout the state.
Many Northwest students don't register to vote in Nodaway County, contributing to the 90% of people who don't vote in municipal elections. A common idea is that because you only live in Maryville for a limited time, there’s no need to participate in city elections.
You may think none of the local politics affect you —why should you care if you’re just going to leave after a few years?
Although many students only reside in Maryville until they have a degree and then skip town, the changes made by local representatives can have a major effect while they’re still here.
At the end of last year, City Council voted to approve a water rate increase for everyone in the city and some in surrounding areas. Many leases for students include water in their monthly rent, and this decision could end with rent being raised and other prices around town increasing.
The Council also approves sales taxes throughout Maryville that will impact you and your family and friends who come to visit. If you don’t want tax prices to rise, vote for the people who will advocate for that.
Before you complain about prices going up and the possibility that rent will increase, ask yourself if you voted in the last election for City Council.
Having a say in local representatives starts with being registered to vote in Nodaway County. If you are going to spend the next four years of your life in Maryville, why not register to vote here? Not only does it save you a trip home to vote in general elections, but it also allows you to have a say in local politics.
All of the decisions made by people elected during municipal elections — whether it’s an increase in taxes or decision to build a new trail — will still affect you in some aspect. If you vote for the people whose views align with your own, you’ll have the chance to have your shared ideas presented, and possibly carried out, by someone who has the power to do so.
That’s the point of any election in the first place.
If you want to have a say in who is making decisions for Maryville, you have to vote in municipal elections. March 9 is the last day to register to vote in Nodaway County before the April 5 municipal election.
You may think April 5 is just another day that gets you closer to the end of the spring semester, but it’s one you should utilize to vote for people who will impact your future. Your time in Maryville may be brief, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a say in what happens while you’re here.
