The formal process that has been rarely used in American history has been circling President Donald Trump for some time now. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, finally picked up her feet and moved forward with the impeachment process.
The memorandum of the phone call between Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows that Trump explicitly asked Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and said the U.S. government would help. There have also been accusations of Trump withholding federal money allocated to Ukraine as leverage, according to a Washington Post article.
Trump is pushing a foreign entity to help him take out a political rival. This is a prime example of collusion that people have been searching for from the Mueller probe.
Trump endured a grueling investigation and tried to prove that he wasn’t colluding with Russia, just to turn around and openly collude with their close neighbor. This shows Trump is willing to go to a foreign power to disparage an American.
It’s important to note that impeachment does not automatically result in Trump being terminated or jailed, and interpretation of the grounds for impeachment is up to the Pelosi who, correctly, sees Trump’s conversation with the president of Ukraine as possibly treasonous.
The House will move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry and begin the investigation, and if the impeachment passes with a simple majority, members of the House will be selected to represent them in the Senate trial.
Impeachment shouldn’t be politically motivated — like it was in the case of Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson. Hopefully, this is why the Democrats have taken so long to impeach Trump; they needed an actual nonpolitical reason, and treason is a pretty good one.
It’s important to understand that if Trump is impeached, he will move to be put on trial in the Senate. If the Senate convicts Trump, he should be removed from office, barred from public office in the U.S. and could be looking at possible jail time.
Democrats will have to overcome people believing that this is just a politically motivated way to get rid of Trump and his MAGA army, and Republicans will have to overcome being labeled as blind party followers to make this process work the way it should.
Whether you have supported Trump from the beginning or have been liberal all the way, this is clearly something that needs to be further investigated. It doesn’t matter what party you align with or what you believe politically, we are Americans first and treason is an affront to us all.
