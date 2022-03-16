With the world fighting to solve its numerous problems in the past couple of years, everybody is feeling their own variation of pain. Empathy has been vital, and it shouldn’t only be felt and shared by common citizens.
There was a time when celebrities were pushing for unity and community to get through a common struggle. Now, the Missourian Editorial Board is flipping the script and encouraging companies, the Board of Regents, as well as state and local governments, to consider how current inflation will affect students and their families.
Recently, gas prices have skyrocketed, and it seems to be the only thing people can talk about. Rightly so, as gas is a large portion of budgeting. Of course, traveling around Maryville doesn’t waste too much gas, but students who regularly travel home now have to worry about whether they have money to make that trip or not.
Many people like to point fingers when things get more expensive, but it’s a bigger game of cause and effect than people think. For example, Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine caused the U.S. to put sanctions on Russia’s main source of revenue — oil. Germany also shut down its oil pipeline in response to the Russian invasion. The effect is that gas prices have gone up.
Gas is also a resource that exemplifies the idea of supply and demand. In 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, gas prices were low because nobody was driving and few people needed gas. As the world started reverting back to normal, gas prices saw a slight increase. Now, with less available oil from international oil partners, prices are at the ridiculous rates we see today.
However, that’s the nature of inflation. Prices will continue to fluctuate, and common citizens will have little say in how much they’ll have to pay for necessities. The people that are hit the hardest are always those at the middle and bottom.
The University should take into consideration how much students have to pay for outside of school.
Likewise, it would make sense for FAFSA to consider families that are helping their children pay for college and, especially, students who are paying for college themselves. Family income is a large factor in how need-based funds are allocated, but the number of dependents in a family is neglected. In an economy, inflated or not, it can be difficult to pay for college. There should be a little leniency now.
In the business world, companies have seen highs and lows depending on which industry they reside in. Apple, Google and Amazon all enjoyed record profits during the COVID-19 pandemic. As these companies rolled in their metaphorical piles of money, they were laying off employees and offering minimal wage increases to those they didn’t lay off.
The companies have the money to help stave off America’s highest inflation rate in more than a decade. Companies aren’t required to share their wealth with anybody, but companies should pay their employees what they deserve to be able to live with the increasing prices.
The Editorial Board has already addressed Northwest’s minimum wage, but its fees are a separate discussion. On top of tuition, the University piles on fees for numerous random things. Living on campus doesn’t make it easier on a student's budgeting. Dorms are more expensive than living off campus, and you’re forced to buy a meal plan. This is generally how universities work.
The world is fighting a lot of battles. It seems to be the nature of the world. Americans shouldn’t have to fight battles to put gas in their tanks, food on their table or get an education. Those controlling prices should take the expenses of students and families into consideration in the near future.
