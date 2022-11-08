This year marks the 50th anniversary of when Title IX was passed into law in 1972. Title IX changed the landscape of college education forever and is one of the most important laws related to school athletics.
Title IX is in place to enforce that no person is discriminated against in any education program or activity which receives federal financial assistance because of sex. While Title IX covers a range of areas, one of its biggest impacts is in the world of school sports.
The law has provided multiple women with the opportunity to be represented and participate in school athletics. The Editorial Board believes Title IX should be recognized and appreciated for all it has done in its 50 years of existence for athletes, but there is still more to be done.
Before June 23, 1972, women did not receive fair treatment as far as where they could play, when they could play and if they could play at all. While many only consider Title IX as it relates to athletics in the college realm, the law reaches into the world of high school sports as well. Of course, it is just as important for athletes, regardless of sex, to have the same opportunities at the high school level.
As far as high school sports go, the number of girl athletes has increased from roughly 295,000 in 1972 to nearly three million in 2021. In 1972, college women’s sports participation was a mere 15%. This year, the number is now 44%. However, there’s still a gap.
In high school, girls miss out on one million sports opportunities compared to boys. Although women make up roughly 59.5% of enrollment numbers for college, men have 56.1% of sports opportunities compared to women’s 43.9%.
Here at Northwest, there are six men’s sports compared to eight for women. The number of athletes is 248 men and 142 women.
While it is certainly great to see the progress from before Title IX to now, this just goes to show there’s more work to be done. Women should have just as much opportunity to play a sport and participate in an activity as men. This doesn’t apply to just one school, it is true for everywhere.
For college athletics, this does not just apply to students either. In 1972, 90% of women’s sports were coached by women. During the 2020-21 academic year, that number was 46%, and it drops to a mere six percent of men’s sports with women coaching. Of the 52 positions in Northwest Athletics that are not student positions, 16 of those are filled by women — two head coaches.
Students need equal representation, but so do coaches and staff. Discrimination at any level should not be accepted.
Title IX has benefitted women’s athletics across the nation. Those numbers still need to even out, though. Opportunities need to be provided for equal representation and participation. Title IX ensures that if there is a men’s sport, there is an equal opportunity for women to participate in a sport as well. That needs to continue to be the standard, regardless of whether it’s intramural or official sports.
It doesn’t matter where the school is located, how many athletes go to the school, what division it is or if it’s a two-year or four-year college — equal representation for all is the only acceptable option.
The Editorial Board supports what Title IX has not only done for sports across the country, but also how its positively impacted education. Until the numbers of participation and opportunities in women’s sports equal men’s sports, though, the very mission of the law will not be complete.
