As a 22-year-old college student, I know that drinking, parties and bars are just a piece of the college experience. There is nothing wrong with enjoying your twenties, but what is wrong is using it as an excuse after sexually assaulting another person.
Many of us have grown up conditioned to find alcohol as a societal normality. Going to college and finding yourself having a few drinks is nothing shy of average. Majority of college students, underage or not, are known to drink in college. Whether this came by choice, the way a person was raised or even by peer pressure, it is very normal to see a person drinking.
So if drinking alcohol is such a normal occurrence, then why do we allow men and women to get away with sexually assaulting a person while being under the influence?
First and foremost, a person’s judgment is impaired after drinking. People do not make choices, do and say things that they normally would. The brain’s communication pathway is altered when interfered with alcohol consumption. This is a well known fact and I hate to admit it, but we allow it to be an excuse far too often.
Just as a person is not allowed to drive under the influence would end up in jail and receive a DUI, a person that commits sexual assault against another person should be treated the same. They should be held accountable for their actions, drunk or not.
It is very possible that a person may make the argument that “they would never do such a thing,” and that may be true for their sober self, but as I just mentioned, people do not function in the same manner when they are drinking. That argument should never be held as a reliable piece of information.
Alcohol also induces blackouts, which are gaps in a person’s memory of events that happened. After drinking, it’s possible for a person to not be able to recall what happened, forgetting any and all details about something.
Of course, in this state, a person may forget that they even sexually assaulted a person, but that is no excuse. Not remembering an event due to the consumption of alcohol does not mean that it didn’t occur.
At the end of the day, the assailant understood the factors that alcohol may have on their body and still made the choices they did. Being under the influence does not excuse a person’s behavior, and it should never allow a person to get away with violating another person.
As for women that get blamed for being sexually assaulted while under the influence, I want to reiterate what I just stated. The assailant understands the effects that alcohol has on a person, so the survivor may not be making choices that they normally would.
Victims of sexual assault are immediately disregarded and written off once people find out that they were under the influence. This is brutally wrong. If you want to be mad and blame the survivor because they drank too much, then you have to also be mad that the assailant violated that person.
We need to start believing survivors rather than putting an assailant’s words first — especially if alcohol is involved. Alcohol in a person’s body does not change the fact that a crime was committed.
To report a sexual assault or speak with a sexual assault advocate, call UPD at 660-562-1254. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-HOPE. For more information on the North Star Advocacy Center, call 660-562-2320. The Toll-Free Crisis Line is 1-866-382-7867.
