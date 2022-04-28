Some students thought soon-to-be-former Northwest President John Jasinski’s message was simply an April Fools’ joke. Others saw it for what it was – a solemn goodbye from a beloved figure on Northwest’s campus.
“It is with a heavy, yet lightened Bearcat heart that I announce my departure from Northwest Missouri State University,” Jasinski said in his email addressed to all Bearcats.
The Editorial Board of the Missourian was shocked — how much of the Northwest community likely felt as well — when the initial message was sent. However, it didn’t make sense that his performance wasn’t considered when the Board of Regents booted him from office.
“Northwest’s Board of Regents has chosen not to renew my contract that ends June 30,” Jasinski wrote in his farewell announcement. “The Board chair indicated this to me verbally and told me it has nothing to do with the institution’s or my performance, that the Board feels like we accomplished a tremendous amount since 2009 and the institution is in a far better place than it was 13 years ago, but the Board wishes to turn to a new chapter.”
Many students appreciate Jasinski’s contributions to the University, some of which weren’t entirely tangible. The Missourian staff members have had personal accounts of Jasinski pursuing a conversation with no ulterior motive in mind. Jasinski was a president focused on interacting with campus rather than strictly running it like a detached dictator.
Another baffling fact that brings us to question why a wonderful leader is being displaced is Jasinski’s extensive list of success he’s overseen during his tenure. For weeks, the question has been, “Why? If he’s helping the University flourish, why get rid of him?”
Although the Board of Regents may not reveal a reason for allowing Jasinski’s contract to expire, we can appreciate his actions as president. For those actions, The Missourian thanks him for his contributions.
Thank you for bringing in a record amount of enrollment in consecutive school years. Thank you for seemingly showing up to every event hosted on campus. Thank you for making an effort to make students feel like more than a statistic. Thank you for helping keep Northwest one of the most affordable institutions in the nation. Thank you for helping Northwest build the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse and the Agricultural Learning Center.
The future generation of Bearcats may not be able to enjoy “All That Jazz” emails, but it’ll be difficult for any Bearcat to walk around campus without finding something Jasinski had a hand in bringing to Northwest.
The weight of Northwest presidential duties will shift to the shoulders of current Vice President of Culture Clarence Green, another beloved campus figure, until a permanent replacement has been decided upon. However, it doesn’t quite overshadow the melancholic departure of Jasinski.
Having both influential figures is important to the culture of Northwest. It’s like separating chocolate and peanut butter. Yes, you can enjoy both separately, but they’re better together. If you’re allergic to either, create your own mixture that brings you happiness and equate that to Green’s and Jasinski’s individual impacts on the University.
Nevertheless, Jasinski will have to leave us Bearcats behind July 1. His contributions have propelled Northwest out of a dark era into a new, thriving age. From the Missourian Editorial Board, and on behalf of all Bearcats, thank you.
